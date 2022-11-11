Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Columbus woman killed in Lowndes County wreck
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus woman died in a wreck in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Catherine Ridgon died from her injuries Monday night. He said she was involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 on Monday. An investigation is ongoing into the wreck to...
Oxford Eagle
Kickoff time, TV listing announced for Egg Bowl
The Southeastern Conference announced the start times and television listings for its football games Thanksgiving weekend on Monday. Ole Miss and Mississippi State will kick off the weekend on Thanksgiving Day with the 119th edition of the Egg Bowl. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and will...
wtva.com
Train hits woman in car, Nettleton police say
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA)- Authorities are investigating after a woman was hit by a train Sunday afternoon in Nettleton. The incident happened around 12 p.m. near Will Robbins Highway crossing the Buchanan Street. Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan said the woman's car was stuck on the train tracks. The woman was...
Mississippi officials investigating after train collides with vehicle Sunday
Mississippi authorities are investigating after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Nettleton Police Department report that the collision occurred at approximately noon Sunday afternoon near Will Robbins Highway and Buchanan Street. Officials say the vehicle was reportedly stuck on the tracks when it was hit...
wtva.com
One killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lee County Coroner's office is investigating a two vehicle crash that caused the death of one person. The crash happened at Highway 45 and Noah Curtis Street in Shannon around 5 p.m. Friday. Coroner Carolyn Green said the person killed in the accident was an...
wtva.com
One shot overnight in Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
wtva.com
Amory man died in Sunday night house fire
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory man died in a Sunday night house fire. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the fire happened shortly before 10:58 at a house on 109th Street in Amory. He identified the victim as Larry Daniel, 67, the only person at home. Firefighters found the...
wtva.com
Teen missing in Itawamba County found
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
wtva.com
Columbus fugitive denied bond in shooting case
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus fugitive on the run since May returned to Mississippi to face his alleged crime. Paris Wells was wanted in connection with a May shooting. Columbus police Captain Rick Jones said Wells fired shots into a home on 1500 22nd Street North but no one inside the home was actually hurt.
wcbi.com
West Point police hold press conference for murder investigation
WEST POINT Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police have made a total of seven arrests in an ongoing investigation into the death of 22-year-old Jerni White. Jaylon Heard, Renaldo Carrothers, Lamarquez Evans, Terrance Rowe, Shaunmicah Strong, and Kevin Holliday Jr. have all been charged with murder. Jaquerius Crawford was...
wtva.com
Three people hurt in Friday morning shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Police Department is looking into an early Friday morning shooting that left three people hurt. It happened at Yo' Bar on Bluecutt Road at 12:55 a.m. Captain Rick Jones said the shooting started as an argument in the parking lot of the bar. He...
wtva.com
Woman tricked victim and stole property during the night, Prentiss County sheriff says
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Chickasaw County woman is accused of tricking a man and stealing his property. Prentiss County investigators charged Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, with grand larceny. Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said Rutledge met the victim online and wanted a place to stay. The sheriff said...
wtva.com
Seven arrested so far in West Point murder investigation
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Seven suspects have been arrested in connection to a September shooting in West Point. The shooting, which happened the night of Sept. 25 at the Timberlane Apartments, resulted in the death of Jerni White. West Point Police charged Renaldo Carrothers, 18; Lamarquez Evans, 22; Shaunmicah...
wtva.com
Rape arrest made over weekend in Calhoun County
PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Deputies arrested a Calhoun County man for alleged rape. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan confirmed the arrest of Roger Armstrong. He was booked into the county jail on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 12. He faces two counts of rape. The sheriff said the alleged rape happened Saturday...
Commercial Dispatch
Shooting, car chase ends in arrest on Highway 45
A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday after a miles-long car chase through town, during which he fired shots at a female victim who had a 6-week-old infant in her vehicle. Terence Lee Barrow, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to produce death. According to a Columbus Police...
reflector-online.com
Drag performance at festival prevails after initial cancellation
On Oct. 25, the Starkville Area Arts Council (SAAC) decided to cancel the drag performances scheduled for the Cotton District Arts Festival. SAAC Program Coordinator Juliette Reid said the decision was made because of threats made to end sponsorships and funding for both the festival and organization as a whole.
wtva.com
Woman injured Monday in Houston later died
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
wtva.com
It's code red at Tupelo Lee Humane Society
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's code red at the Tupelo Lee County Humane Society (TLHS) The shelter has too many dogs to properly care for. Administrators said there is a 30% overflow. Interim Director Joy Deason said the overflow is being brought on by unwanted pets in an unstable economy.
Two Mississippi Lottery players didn’t come away empty-handed, winning $50,000 in historic Powerball drawing
Two Mississippi Lottery players who had dreams of winning the 2 billion dollar jackpot didn’t come away empty-handed. Despite not winning the largest jackpot in lottery history, two players discovered that they won $50,000 in Monday’s drawing. The players won by matching four out of five white balls...
Commercial Dispatch
19 arrested in Lowndes drug roundup
A 5-year-old girl passed by the open door of a dilapidated mobile home with an up-to-date camera system on the outside as law enforcement filled the lawn and porch. The adults inside were arrested moments later after officers discovered drug paraphernalia in the house. Early Wednesday, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office...
