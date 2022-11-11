ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amory, MS

wtva.com

Columbus woman killed in Lowndes County wreck

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus woman died in a wreck in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Catherine Ridgon died from her injuries Monday night. He said she was involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 on Monday. An investigation is ongoing into the wreck to...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Kickoff time, TV listing announced for Egg Bowl

The Southeastern Conference announced the start times and television listings for its football games Thanksgiving weekend on Monday. Ole Miss and Mississippi State will kick off the weekend on Thanksgiving Day with the 119th edition of the Egg Bowl. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and will...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Train hits woman in car, Nettleton police say

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA)- Authorities are investigating after a woman was hit by a train Sunday afternoon in Nettleton. The incident happened around 12 p.m. near Will Robbins Highway crossing the Buchanan Street. Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan said the woman's car was stuck on the train tracks. The woman was...
NETTLETON, MS
wtva.com

One killed in Lee County crash

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lee County Coroner's office is investigating a two vehicle crash that caused the death of one person. The crash happened at Highway 45 and Noah Curtis Street in Shannon around 5 p.m. Friday. Coroner Carolyn Green said the person killed in the accident was an...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

One shot overnight in Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Amory man died in Sunday night house fire

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory man died in a Sunday night house fire. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the fire happened shortly before 10:58 at a house on 109th Street in Amory. He identified the victim as Larry Daniel, 67, the only person at home. Firefighters found the...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Teen missing in Itawamba County found

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing teenager in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department, 13-year-old Lania Embry reportedly walked away from Fairview School at approximately 3:05 p.m. She has brown, shoulder-length hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 111 pounds.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Columbus fugitive denied bond in shooting case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus fugitive on the run since May returned to Mississippi to face his alleged crime. Paris Wells was wanted in connection with a May shooting. Columbus police Captain Rick Jones said Wells fired shots into a home on 1500 22nd Street North but no one inside the home was actually hurt.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

West Point police hold press conference for murder investigation

WEST POINT Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police have made a total of seven arrests in an ongoing investigation into the death of 22-year-old Jerni White. Jaylon Heard, Renaldo Carrothers, Lamarquez Evans, Terrance Rowe, Shaunmicah Strong, and Kevin Holliday Jr. have all been charged with murder. Jaquerius Crawford was...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Three people hurt in Friday morning shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Police Department is looking into an early Friday morning shooting that left three people hurt. It happened at Yo' Bar on Bluecutt Road at 12:55 a.m. Captain Rick Jones said the shooting started as an argument in the parking lot of the bar. He...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Seven arrested so far in West Point murder investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Seven suspects have been arrested in connection to a September shooting in West Point. The shooting, which happened the night of Sept. 25 at the Timberlane Apartments, resulted in the death of Jerni White. West Point Police charged Renaldo Carrothers, 18; Lamarquez Evans, 22; Shaunmicah...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Rape arrest made over weekend in Calhoun County

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Deputies arrested a Calhoun County man for alleged rape. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan confirmed the arrest of Roger Armstrong. He was booked into the county jail on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 12. He faces two counts of rape. The sheriff said the alleged rape happened Saturday...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Shooting, car chase ends in arrest on Highway 45

A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday after a miles-long car chase through town, during which he fired shots at a female victim who had a 6-week-old infant in her vehicle. Terence Lee Barrow, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to produce death. According to a Columbus Police...
COLUMBUS, MS
reflector-online.com

Drag performance at festival prevails after initial cancellation

On Oct. 25, the Starkville Area Arts Council (SAAC) decided to cancel the drag performances scheduled for the Cotton District Arts Festival. SAAC Program Coordinator Juliette Reid said the decision was made because of threats made to end sponsorships and funding for both the festival and organization as a whole.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Woman injured Monday in Houston later died

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
HOUSTON, MS
wtva.com

It's code red at Tupelo Lee Humane Society

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's code red at the Tupelo Lee County Humane Society (TLHS) The shelter has too many dogs to properly care for. Administrators said there is a 30% overflow. Interim Director Joy Deason said the overflow is being brought on by unwanted pets in an unstable economy.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

19 arrested in Lowndes drug roundup

A 5-year-old girl passed by the open door of a dilapidated mobile home with an up-to-date camera system on the outside as law enforcement filled the lawn and porch. The adults inside were arrested moments later after officers discovered drug paraphernalia in the house. Early Wednesday, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

