No. 21 Dayton will look to keep its early-season momentum going when the Flyers travel to Las Vegas for a game with UNLV on Tuesday night. Mustapha Amzil (17.0 points per game) and DaRon Holmes II (16.5) have led the Flyers in their first two wins, over Lindenwood and SMU. Amzil and Holmes each had 20 points in a 74-62 victory over SMU on Friday.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO