Read full article on original website
Related
'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards
Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
Carrie Underwood Brings Husband Mike Fisher As Her Date To CMA Awards — See Photos!
Carrie Underwood brought along her husband, Mike Fisher, to the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9. The blonde beauty, 39, looked gorgeous in a blue dress as she showed off her toned legs. For his part, the former hockey player sported a suit. Article continues below advertisement. Prior to...
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
How Reba McEntire Fell for ‘the Love of Her Life’ Rex Linn ‘Without Being Physical’
Reba McEntire revealed that her boyfriend, Rex Linn, is the love of her life, but they had to get to know each other from a distance "without being physical."
ETOnline.com
Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
CMA Awards 2007: Kellie Pickler Breaks Down During Emotional Performance Of “I Wonder”
Kellie Pickler won the country’s heart when she burst onto the scene while appearing on American Idol back in 2006 (back when people actually cared about those kind of shows). During her time on the show, Kellie was extremely candid about the personal struggles she’d dealt with when it...
CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé
Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Miranda Lambert 'Writing New Songs' After Insider Reveals She & Hubby Brendan McLoughlin Are Ready For A Baby
Is Miranda Lambert working on a few lullabies? Though the country superstar is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, she's still finding time to pen new tunes with some of her most beloved colleagues, including her Pistol Annies bandmates!. "Writing songs with my sisters @pistolannies and our pal...
CMA Awards 2006: A Shocked Faith Hill Screams “WHAT!?” After Carrie Underwood Beats Her For Female Vocalist of the Year
These days, the CMA Awards always seem a little… vanilla. And granted, awards shows are always a little corny, that’s just the nature of the beast, but the CMA Awards always come off pretty watered down, overly scripted, and just… bland. Not to mention the whole lack...
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Ashley Judd Sings With Wynonna for the First Time Ever as Judds Tour Ends: VIDEO
Ashley Judd took the stage with her country music-singing sister Wynonna over the weekend. And for the first time ever, they shared a public duet. Wynonna concluded her Judds the Final Tour on Friday and Saturday with stops in Nashville, TN, and Lexington, KY. And her younger sister showed went along for the shows.
See ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser in Rare Pic With His Brother Posted by His Mom
“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser is a family man. And his mom, Cass Warner, is proud… The post See ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser in Rare Pic With His Brother Posted by His Mom appeared first on Outsider.
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On Loss Of Her “Lil Brother” Leslie Jordan: “I Am As Hurt And Shocked As If I Have Lost A Family Member”
The world lost a great one today. Beloved actor, singer and comedian Leslie Jordan sadly passed away at the age of 67 this morning, according to TMZ. Law enforcement said that Jordan was driving in Hollywood this morning when he suffered from an apparent medical emergency, and crashed his car into the side of a building.
Carrie Underwood All Smiles With Hubby Mike Fisher On Family Trip To NASA Space Center
Carrie Underwood spent some much-needed time with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their sons, Jacob and Isaiah, at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston on Friday, November 4. The "Before He Cheats" singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos showing off the fun, family outing. Article...
See Inside Carrie Underwood + Mike Fisher’s Spectacular Ottawa Estate [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher built a stunning estate in Ottawa in his home country of Canada when they first married, and pictures show a spectacular residence that's both luxurious and rustic. Underwood and Fisher married in 2010, and as PopCulture.com reports, they set about building a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom luxury...
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
Carrie Underwood's Sons Blow Her Kisses During First Concert of New Tour: 'My Sweet Boys'
On Monday, the Grammy Award winner, 39, posted a cute video on Instagram of her sons Jacob, 3, and Isaiah, 7, whom she shares with retired hockey pro Mike Fisher, in the audience of her first show on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. In the video, both kids sit on...
People
353K+
Followers
59K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0