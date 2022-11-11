Effective: 2022-11-16 05:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin Areas of Fog resulting in reduced visibilities this morning Areas of fog, dense in some locations, have developed this morning across portions of the foothills and Piedmont of North Carolina and southern Virginia. The fog will reduce visibilities to below one half mile or less at times. Motorists should remain alert for a rapidly changing visibilities over short distances. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Visibilities will improve between 8 AM and 9 AM.

CASWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO