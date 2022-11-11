Read full article on original website
Raymond Eugene Mitchell
Raymond Eugene Mitchell, age 80, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at his residence. He was born the son of Rex G. and Mary (Dillamon) Mitchell on July 10, 1942 at the farm home of his grandparents, George and Alva Mitchell in Livingston County, Missouri. He was the first born of five children.
Ambulance Board Quarterly Meeting
The Livingston County Ambulance District Board will meet on November 22nd at the Chillicothe Fire Department. The meeting will take place at 8:00 am, in the training room. This is the regular quarterly meeting and it is open to the public.
Hawkins Selected For International Honors Band
A senior baritone saxophone player from Chillicothe High School, Shayden Hawkins, has been accepted into an international high school honor band at the Western International Band Clinic. This clinic will be held in Seattle, Washington this Friday through Monday. Students from all over the United States, Canada, Japan, and Australia submit recorded auditions which are judged by music education specialists and ranked according to precision, tone, and musicality. Chillicothe Band Director Sarah Cavanah says the competition for acceptance into the Western International Band Clinic honor bands is extremely high, with thousands of applicants auditioning.
USDA Rural Development Announcement Expected
The USDA Rural Development is expected to make a major announcement at a meeting in Milan. On November 28th at 11:00 am, North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) will host USDA Rural Development, who will be on-hand to make the announcement regarding a funding requested by the Commission. Brad...
Seven Taken To Prison
Seven detainees for Livingston County that were sentenced to prison or Department of Corrections programs were transported to the Department of Corrections in St. Joseph and Vandalia. The court-ordered transfers include:. 29-year-old Canaan Davis of Blue Springs was sentenced to a CODS Program for Possession of a Controlled Substance. 58-year-old...
Burn Permit For Chillicothe Country Club
The Chillicothe Country Club will burn a large brush pile as early as this Sunday. The Chillicothe City Council gave the approval, as long as they meet all MDC requirements. This includes having the fire at least 200 yards from any structure. The Country Club will have personnel on hand and water and fire extinguishers ready if the fire should spread.
Comments Welcome On Elected Officials Pay Increase
The salary for Chillicothe Elected officials was considered Monday night and tabled by the City Council. City Administrator Roze Frampton presented the ordinance that included a 3% cost of living increase, plus one dollar an hour for the Mayor, City Clerk, and City Auditor. Frampton says those were the increases...
CP Holiday Train Returns To Chillicothe December 4th
The Canadian Pacific Railroad Holiday Train returns to Chillicothe on December 4th. Chillicothe City Clerk Amy Hess says the scheduled stop is for early afternoon. Canned food and dry goods will be accepted and monetary donations will also be accepted.
Winter Wonderland – Library Program
The Livingston county Library invites you to create a Winter Wonderland! On Thursday, December 1st at either Noon or 6:00 pm, the library staff at the main library will walk you through the steps to make this breathtaking display, great for decoration or a gift. The craft involves a tree stump, lights, yarn, and more.
Chillicothe Police Report For Monday
One hundred thirty-four calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. A traffic stop at about 2:15 am in the 200 block of Washington Street led to the arrest of the driver. The stop was for an equipment malfunction. Further investigation found the driver was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. There was also a juvenile in the vehicle. The driver was arrested and held at the Grundy County Jail.
Highway Patrol Accident And Arrest Reports
State Troopers report one accident and one arrest in the area counties over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton County, a 17-year-old Mendon boy was injured when he was eastbound on Route E near Highway 11. At about 1:25 pm, the teen ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and ran off the left side of the road and his pick-up overturned and came to rest on its wheels. The teen was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries.
Weekend Police Report
The Chillicothe Po0lice Department responded to nearly 130 calls for service for the weekend. Sixty calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Saturday. Some of the calls include:. 1:49 pm, Subject in the 1600 block of Fair Street received a possible fraudulent check in the mail. Check was...
Bishop Hogan Girls Basketball Beats Hamilton On Monday, Boys Lose
The Bishop Hogan Eagles hosted the Hamilton Hornets for basketball games on Monday night. The Lady Eagles defeated Hamilton by a score of 30-24. Dawson Baxter led the way for Bishop Hogan with 13, Abbie Marshall had 7, Kimber Woodworth had 6, and Farrah Lauhoff had 4. The Bishop Hogan...
Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Arrested In Daviess County
A Minnesota man wanted on warrants for alleged assault and attempted murder was arrested by Missouri State Troopers in Daviess County Thursday morning. Twenty-nine-year-old Jeremy J White of St Paul Park, MN was arrested at about 10:29 am as a fugitive from out of state and for alleged resisting arrest by fleeing. He is held at the DDJ with no bond allowed.
