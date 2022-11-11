ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Praying For Bills Star Josh Allen Today

The Buffalo Bills just went for it on fourth down against the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Bills fail to convert, but Allen appears to have gotten banged up on the play. Allen, who threw an interception to Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, was down on the field, getting attention...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star

The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Cal fires ex-Eagles coach

Bill Musgrave’s time with the Cal Golden Bears is over. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cal fired the offensive coordinator came a day after the Bears’ offense produced just 160 yards and no touchdowns in a 38-10 loss to Oregon State. It was Cal’s sixth loss in a row, dropping them ti 3-7.
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur must address a major issue post-bye

The New York Jets have been brutal in a specific offensive situation. For the first time in many years, the New York Jets‘ offense can be described as “competent”. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has the Jets ranked 19th in points per game (21.8) and 18th in total yards per game (335.0). New York has placed no higher than 23rd in either category since placing 11th in scoring and 10th in total yards back in 2015.
Pirates designate ex-Yankees prospect for assignment

You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the Pirates designated former New York Yankees prospect Manny Banuelos for assignment Tuesday to clear space on the 40-man roster ahead of December’s Rule 5 Draft. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
