NFL World Praying For Bills Star Josh Allen Today
The Buffalo Bills just went for it on fourth down against the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Bills fail to convert, but Allen appears to have gotten banged up on the play. Allen, who threw an interception to Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, was down on the field, getting attention...
NFL Analyst Mike Pereira Forgets He’s On Camera, Makes Fans Extremely Uncomfortable
Halloween ended a few weeks ago but NFL rules analyst and expert Mike Pereira might be haunting the dreams of several fans. An awkward moment unfolded during Week 10, leaving many uncomfortable. Sunday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany to begin Sunday’s action. Apparently,...
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star
The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
Howie Long says it’s finally time to stop under-estimating the Dallas Cowboys
NFL Hall of Famer says the Cowboys have been over-hyped for seasons. This year they are for real.
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
New Details Emerge About Jim Irsay Hiring Jeff Saturday, And Colts Fans Should Be Concerned
Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) owner Jim Irsay reportedly went against advice from top executives within the organization in hiring team legend Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, it’s the latest power move in what has a been month full of them for...
The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
Look: Odell Beckham Has 2-Word Reaction To Crazy Bills Game
Odell Beckham is all of us right now. In what is the game of the year in the NFL thus far, the Bills and Vikings are headed to overtime after some insane sequences of events. Taking to Twitter, OBJ shared his thoughts on Sunday's action: "UNBELIEVABLE GAME!!!!" Fans hopped in...
Cal fires ex-Eagles coach
Bill Musgrave’s time with the Cal Golden Bears is over. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cal fired the offensive coordinator came a day after the Bears’ offense produced just 160 yards and no touchdowns in a 38-10 loss to Oregon State. It was Cal’s sixth loss in a row, dropping them ti 3-7.
NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur must address a major issue post-bye
The New York Jets have been brutal in a specific offensive situation. For the first time in many years, the New York Jets‘ offense can be described as “competent”. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has the Jets ranked 19th in points per game (21.8) and 18th in total yards per game (335.0). New York has placed no higher than 23rd in either category since placing 11th in scoring and 10th in total yards back in 2015.
Mets chasing All-Star left-hander while pursuing trade with AL East contender
The New York Mets are looking to sign some new talent. Their ace Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract last week and if he is lost to free agency, the Mets will need to find another star pitcher to replace him. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Giants’ Kenny Golladay, benched vs. Texans, on message to fans who booed him: ‘I don’t say nothing to ‘em’
Giants fans are sick and tired of Kenny Golladay’s failures. They made that much clear late in the first half of Sunday’s 24-16 win over the Texans, after Golladay had an absolutely brutal drop that resulted in his benching for the remainder of the game. Boos rained down...
Jets insider Greg Buttle grades the team’s performance
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Jets insider Greg Buttle grades Gang Green on their first half of the NFL season. As the team’s former linebacker, he’s a tough grader! Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
Pirates designate ex-Yankees prospect for assignment
You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the Pirates designated former New York Yankees prospect Manny Banuelos for assignment Tuesday to clear space on the 40-man roster ahead of December’s Rule 5 Draft. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
