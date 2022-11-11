NJ Family Of 35-Year-Old Man Who Led PA Police On Deadly 100 MPH Chase Asks For Donations

The GoFundMe campaign page launched for the "family, friends, and loved ones" of Krysten Pretlor. Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Kiavon Grandinetti

The New Jersey family of a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed during a 100 mph chase on US 22 in Pennsylvania has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral cost.

Krysten Harland Pretlor, who had been living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania prior to the deadly shooting on Thursday, Nov. 3, had a lengthy criminal record including getting caught while hiding out in New Jersey, authorities say.

The Garden State native's extensive criminal background includes being captured on May 18, 2017, after the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Squad received a tip that he was in a local resident’s home, the office stated in a release at the time.

He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Fugitive Task Force in Englewood, according to that release.

He pleaded guilty and went on probation but unfortunately, he continued to commit crimes, including disorderly conduct in 2019 and selling drugs in 2021, court records show. He was on probation for those charges at the time of his death. according to court documents.

Pretlor still has family in the Englewood area, as Daily Voice previously reported when covering the arrest of his brother Kellem.

Kiavon Grandinetti, created a GoFundMe to help the family cover the cost of Pretlor's funeral on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

"Family, friends, and loved ones as you know our beautiful soul Krysten Pretlor was taken too soon. We would appreciate any more financial blessing you can give to assist his mom and siblings during this devastating time," Grandinetti writes.

He then not only asks for donations on the page but asks people to send donations to his username directly, although he doesn't say what platform.

Grandinetti did not reply when Daily Voice reached out to him for comment on Wednesday, Nov 9.

Daily Voice also reached out to GoFundMe on Thursday, Nov. 10, but did not immediately hear back.

In the first 24 hours, the campaign had two donations for a total of $530 of a goal of $5,000.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney Nichole Ziccarelli is involved in the investigation and the state trooper who shot Pretlor has been placed on administrative leave, according to the police.

