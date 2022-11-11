Read full article on original website
NATO says Russia remains responsible for the fatal missile strike in Poland likely caused by Ukrainian air defense
NATO's chief said the missile that hit NATO member Poland likely came from Ukraine's air defense systems but said "this is not Ukraine's fault."
Biden: ‘Unlikely’ missile that hit Poland was fired from Russia, pending investigation
President Biden on Tuesday said it initially appears unlikely that a missile that hit a rural town in Poland near the Ukraine border was fired from Russia, but he said a final determination is pending a full investigation into the incident.
Israeli-linked tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The attack on the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon happened Tuesday...
N Macedonia, Albania boost ties amid common push to join EU
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The prime ministers of North Macedonia and Albania agreed Monday to boost their cooperation, as both Balkan neighbors work to realize their ambitions of one day joining the European Union. During a meeting in North Macedonia’s capital of Skopje, Dimitar Kovachevski and visiting Albanian...
At climate summit, Brazil's Lula says deforestation to stop
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Six weeks before taking power, Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday told a packed crowd at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt that his administration would crack down on illegal deforestation and thrust Latin America's largest and most populous nation to the forefront of climate leadership.
WFP says its first aid convoy since Ethiopia peace deal enters Tigray
The World Food Programme said its first aid convoy since the signing of a landmark peace deal between Ethiopia's government and Tigrayan rebels had arrived in the war-torn Tigray region on Wednesday. The WFP announcement followed the arrival on Tuesday of a medical aid convoy from the International Committee of the Red Cross, the first ICRC trucks to arrive in Tigray since the deal between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).
President Biden works to head off crisis with Russia after missile kills two in Poland
On the last day of the G-20 Summit Biden; world leaders, scrambled to determine whether the strike in Poland was an intentional attack on a NATO ally.
Leaders quietly work to ramp up pressure on N. Korea at G-20
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — With all the big issues dominating this week’s meeting of leaders of the world’s biggest economies — war, famine, poverty, to name just a few — there’s been little public discussion of North Korea and its pursuit of nuclear-armed missiles.
In ‘zero-COVID’ China, 1 case locks down Peking University
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities locked down a major university in Beijing on Wednesday after finding one COVID-19 case as they stick to a “zero-COVID” approach despite growing public discontent. Peking University students and faculty were not allowed to leave the grounds unless necessary and classes on...
Ambush, army raid leave 6 police, 2 troops dead in Pakistan
Pakistan says armed militants ambushed a routine police patrol in the country's northwest, killing all six policemen in the vehicle
