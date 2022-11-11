Read full article on original website
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
It’s opening day: See which Michigan counties harvest the most/least deer
Firearm season has begun for Michigan deer hunters. And while it might not be celebrated with a day off from school in all parts of the state, deer hunting happens in all 83 Michigan counties every year.
WNEM
Study ranks MI as worst state for potholes
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A new study has ranked Michigan as the worst state when it comes to potholes. Quote Wizard analyzed Google search statistics over the last year to come up with its rankings. The freeze-thaw cycle that happens every year in Michigan is a big contributor to the road...
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
WNEM
Slick commute for some Wednesday morning, tracking more lake-effect today & Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday still holds this morning for the potential for a slick morning commute. There is also the potential for rapidly changing conditions around the Saginaw Bay with any lake-effect this morning. The TV5 First Alert Weather Team has extended the timing of the Alert Day through this evening, we’re seeing the potential for additional lake-effect snow and possible roadway impacts in the Northern Thumb where there is a Winter Weather Advisory.
Winter is coming: West Michigan hit with heavy snow as temperatures plummet in Metro Detroit
While West Michigan is getting its first dose of winter weather, temperatures are dropping here in Metro Detroit, and there may be some snow looming in the midweek.
How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?
Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
Snow will be piling up over all sectors of Michigan this week, with some heavy stuff northwest
We will have two weather situations this week that will kick off some occasional robust snow for November. A mid-week weather system will bring some snow everywhere. A late-week surge of cold will produce some heavy lake-effect snow areas. The first area of snow won’t be a big snow, but...
Michigan’s largest model train show is a ‘holiday’ for train lovers
All aboard train fanatics!
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
WZZM 13
13 Weather Plus: More Snow + Winter Tips For West Michigan!
More snow is in the forecast for West Michigan. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the details and cold weather tips to help you out!
whtc.com
Hunters Shoot at Deer Legally in Michigan on Tuesday, but Motorists Collide with Deer Year-Round
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 14, 2022) – While firearm deer hunting season in Michigan begins at dawn on Tuesday, motor vehicle deer hunting season is a 12-month-long proposition on state roads. According to Triple-A of Michigan, nearly 600 thousand hunters are expected to head out to bag their quota...
WWMT
First accumulating snow falls across West Michigan during a winter-esque weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After hitting record high temperatures in the middle 70s late last week, it's hard to believe that West Michigan's first accumulating snow of the season is officially in the weather books. Mother Nature turned that weather page late Saturday into Sunday. That's when northwest winds drove...
WNEM
TV5 Special Report: Remembering Captain Collin Birnie
Here are the top stories we're following today. No one at the department thought the veteran captain, who fought crime in one of the country’s most dangerous cities for 26 years, would lose his life this way. TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Nov. 15. Updated: 15 hours ago. |
Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys
(CBS DETROIT)- A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
St. Clair County: Out of step with state voters
St. Clair County voters were significantly out of step with state voters in the Nov. 8 election. For the first time in 40 years, the Michigan residents elected a Democratic governor, a Democratic senate and a Democratic house, a Democratic attorney general and a Democratic secretary of state. The state...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to southeast Michigan after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to its cross-continent tour for three years. "We are very pleased to be resuming our CP Holiday Train program raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network," said...
