ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Study ranks MI as worst state for potholes

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A new study has ranked Michigan as the worst state when it comes to potholes. Quote Wizard analyzed Google search statistics over the last year to come up with its rankings. The freeze-thaw cycle that happens every year in Michigan is a big contributor to the road...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Slick commute for some Wednesday morning, tracking more lake-effect today & Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday still holds this morning for the potential for a slick morning commute. There is also the potential for rapidly changing conditions around the Saginaw Bay with any lake-effect this morning. The TV5 First Alert Weather Team has extended the timing of the Alert Day through this evening, we’re seeing the potential for additional lake-effect snow and possible roadway impacts in the Northern Thumb where there is a Winter Weather Advisory.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?

Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNEM

TV5 Special Report: Remembering Captain Collin Birnie

Here are the top stories we're following today. No one at the department thought the veteran captain, who fought crime in one of the country’s most dangerous cities for 26 years, would lose his life this way. TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Nov. 15. Updated: 15 hours ago. |
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys

(CBS DETROIT)-  A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

St. Clair County: Out of step with state voters

St. Clair County voters were significantly out of step with state voters in the Nov. 8 election. For the first time in 40 years, the Michigan residents elected a Democratic governor, a Democratic senate and a Democratic house, a Democratic attorney general and a Democratic secretary of state. The state...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy