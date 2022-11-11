Read full article on original website
NATO says Russia remains responsible for the fatal missile strike in Poland likely caused by Ukrainian air defense
NATO's chief said the missile that hit NATO member Poland likely came from Ukraine's air defense systems but said "this is not Ukraine's fault."
Myhighplains.com
UK withdrawing troops from Mali peacekeeping mission
LONDON (AP) — Britain announced Monday it is withdrawing its peacekeepers from Mali, saying the West African country’s growing reliance on Russian mercenaries is undermining stability. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said the 300-strong British force that has been stationed in Mali since 2020 as part of a...
At climate summit, Brazil's Lula says deforestation to stop
Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is promising to combat deforestation when he assumes office on Jan. 1
Myhighplains.com
Climate activists throw liquid at Klimt painting in Vienna
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists in Austria on Tuesday attacked a famous painting by artist Gustav Klimt with a black, oily liquid and one then glued himself to glass protecting the painting’s frame. Members of the group Last Generation Austria tweeted they had targeted the 1915 painting “Death...
Myhighplains.com
Italy, France call for ‘full cooperation’ after migrant spat
ROME (AP) — The presidents of Italy and France sought to tamp down tensions over migration Monday by asserting the need for “full cooperation” on a host of issues and the importance of strong bilateral relations after days of diplomatic barbs over the fate of migrants crossing the Mediterranean.
President Biden works to head off crisis with Russia after missile kills two in Poland
On the last day of the G-20 Summit Biden; world leaders, scrambled to determine whether the strike in Poland was an intentional attack on a NATO ally.
Myhighplains.com
Cambodian leader leaves G-20 early after COVID-19 diagnosis
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is leaving the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for a summit in his country’s capital. The diagnosis came as the...
Myhighplains.com
Canada police charge Hydro-Québec employee with China spying
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police charged a Hydro-Québec employee on Monday with espionage for allegedly sending trade secrets to China. Yuesheng Wang, 35, will appear in court in Longueuil, Quebec, Tuesday to face charges of obtaining trade secrets, using a computer without authorization, and with fraud and breach of trust by a public officer.
Myhighplains.com
Suspected people smugglers open fire at police in Hungary
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Suspected people smugglers fired shots at Hungarian police from a van carrying migrants on Monday during and after a car chase that ended without injuries in the country’s capital. Two men were taken into custody in Budapest by Hungary’s counterterrorism agents following the chase...
‘We Students!’ Rafiki Fariala Preps Marrakech Buzz Project ‘Congo Boy’ with Makongo, Kiripi, Unité (EXCLUSIVE)
Rafiki Fariala, whose doc ‘We Students!’ became this year the first feature from the Central African Republic to play at the Berlinale, has unveiled at Marrakech’s Atlas Workshop his follow-up, the refugee-themed “Congo Boy.” Exemplifying the nascent trend towards pan-regional partnerships in Sub-Saharan Africa, “Congo Boy” is lead produced by Vicky Nelson Wackoro at CAR’s Makongo Films, in co-production with Dieudo Hamadi at the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Kiripi Films as wels Caroline Nataf at France’s Unité. A fiction film, but heavily autobiographical, “Congo Boy” turns on Robert, 17, who lives in the CAR’s capital, Bangui, and dreams of a career...
Myhighplains.com
Bodies of 2 girls found in Syria camp housing IS families
BEIRUT (AP) — The beheaded bodies of two Egyptian girls were found Tuesday in a sprawling camp in northeastern Syria housing tens of thousands of women and children linked to the Islamic State group, an opposition war monitor and local officials said. The bodies of the girls were found...
Myhighplains.com
Documents show big foreign gov’t spending at Trump hotel
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump hotel in Washington took in more than $750,000 from six foreign governments at sensitive moments in their U.S. relations, with guests spending as much as $10,000 per room a night, according to documents from the Trump family company’s former accountants released Monday by a congressional committee.
