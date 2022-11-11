Jessica Chastain is returning to Broadway a decade after her debut to help put a new spin on Henrik Ibsen’s iconic play A Doll’s House. The Oscar-winning actress and The Nurse star will portray Nora Helmer in an upcoming modernized take on the groundbreaking play. The new version hails from The Jamie Lloyd Company and will come from scribe and Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, with direction by Jamie Lloyd.More from The Hollywood ReporterInside the Museum of Broadway's "Making of a Broadway Show" ExhibitKaty Sullivan on Saying Goodbye to Her History-Making Portrayal in Broadway's 'The Cost of Living'Jodie Comer's 'Prima Facie'...

