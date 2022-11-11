Read full article on original website
Why Jerry Springer Is Apologizing for ‘The Jerry Springer Show'
The sounds of "Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!" may still haunt Jerry Springer. The talk show host offered up an unexpected apology following the almost three decade run of "The Jerry Springer Show." During a Nov. 8 appearance on David Yontef's "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, Springer said he was "so sorry" for how his show went on to impact TV.
Jessica Chastain to Star in Modern Adaptation of ‘A Doll’s House’ on Broadway
Jessica Chastain is returning to Broadway a decade after her debut to help put a new spin on Henrik Ibsen’s iconic play A Doll’s House. The Oscar-winning actress and The Nurse star will portray Nora Helmer in an upcoming modernized take on the groundbreaking play. The new version hails from The Jamie Lloyd Company and will come from scribe and Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, with direction by Jamie Lloyd.More from The Hollywood ReporterInside the Museum of Broadway's "Making of a Broadway Show" ExhibitKaty Sullivan on Saying Goodbye to Her History-Making Portrayal in Broadway's 'The Cost of Living'Jodie Comer's 'Prima Facie'...
Self-Made Millionaire Barbara Corcoran Shows Off ‘the Best Thing' in Her Closet—and It Cost Less Than a Penny
Real estate broker Barbara Corcoran may be a self-made millionaire, but that doesn't mean she can pass up a good deal. The star of ABC's "Shark Tank" recently posted a video tour of her closet on Instagram, pulling out her most and least expensive items — both of which she said she loves.
Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Engagement to Firerose
Country music singer Billy Ray Cyrus shared big news on Wednesday, announcing his engagement to… The post Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Engagement to Firerose appeared first on Outsider.
‘Days of Our Lives' to Honor John Aniston In His Final Episode
"Days of Our Lives" is paying tribute to a legend. After John Aniston passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89, the soap opera, which starred Aniston as the suave crime lord Victor Kiriakis for over 30 years, is sharing how they'll honor the star. "We can confirm...
How to Watch the 2023 Grammy Nominations
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards will be announced on Nov. 15, just two days before 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony. Though last year's big winner Silk Sonic will likely not receive any nods after, in their own words, "gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually" withdrawing their debut album from consideration, music fans can still expect some stiff competition at the ceremony given powerhouse artists like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Adele all released new music during the eligibility period.
