Mcdowell County, NC

Water restored after waterline break in McDowell Co.

By Jaylan Wright
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Water service has been restored in the Town of Old Fort.

OLD FORT, S.C. (WSPA)- Residents in the town of Old Fort may experience water issues as a result of a waterline main break that took place on Friday.

According to McDowell County Emergency Management, the waterline main break occurred due to an embarkment collapse on the line.

McDowell County is under a flash flood warning and has already seen over four inches of rain and is expecting more in the area throughout the afternoon.

Crews are currently working to restore service. Stay connected to 7NEWS throughout the day for additional updates.

