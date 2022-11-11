Read full article on original website
The lack of affordable housing becomes a growing crisis in Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For six months 52-year-old Richard of Newport News has been trying to find a place to live and just can't afford it. "I've been homeless for a long time and a lot of people helped me out," said Richard. He works at a car repair...
Hampton Roads Holiday Guide | 2022
If you are looking for some holiday cheer, take a look at the guide for what festive events are happening around the area.
WHSV
New tool created to help prevent evictions in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Equity Center and the RVA Eviction Lab partnered to create the Virginia Evictors’ Catalog. The goal of this new tool is to reduce housing instability. Richmond has the second highest eviction rate in the country, according to RVA Eviction Lab. VEC tracks evictions...
WAVY News 10
‘The Price is Right’ for $200K Virginia Beach winner of new scratch off lottery game
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On her way out of the BJ’s on East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Maria Pulley noticed the Virginia Lottery machine, stopped and bought two tickets in the new scratcher game, The Price is Right. Pulley, from Virginia Beach, went home, scratched off...
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stops in Hampton Roads, Outer Banks
NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree made stops in the Outer Banks and Hampton Roads Monday as drivers tugged it towards its eventual display site in Washington, D.C. The tree, Ruby the red spruce, is 78 feet tall. It's from Pisgah National Forest in the western...
Virginia tightens landfill rules
Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
Thousands of Virginia residents getting tax rebates of up to $500: See if you are eligible
Various eligible Virginians have already received their tax rebate checks. If you had owned money on the Virginia tax the previous year, we have some good news for you. Hundreds of people living in Virginia are in luck this year because the General Assembly has passed a law giving taxpayers a stimulus payment.
Rouse, Adams running to fill Va. State Senate seat vacated by Kiggans
Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse and U.S. Navy veteran Kevin Adams have are running in the special election to fill Jen Kiggans' 7th District seat in the Virginia State Senate.
Special election for Virginia's 7th Senate District set for January 10
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A special election for the Virginia Senate's 7th District is set for Jan. 10, 2023, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office announced Tuesday. The election will fill the seat that Republican State Senator Jen Kiggans held since 2020. She resigned the seat Tuesday after winning the U.S. House election in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, defeating Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria.
WSET
First flurries: Snow and rainfall expected in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Parts of the ABC13 area will see the first snowflakes of the season on Tuesday. All of us will experience rain and cold temperatures. A huge expanse of cold air has pushed across much of the US, and our week will be the coldest so far this season in Virginia.
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents Checks
Virginia residents will receive a tax rebate of $250 to $500. But a new proposal is under discussion. Virginians in a specific city could receive extra money. Inflation caused locals to spend more on living costs and taxes. The area wants to return some of the excesses to people for them to put towards other high expenses.
WHSV
Recapping the tropical trouble Friday
(WHSV) - The remnants of Hurricane Nicole moved up the East Coast on Friday. With that, our area experienced much-needed rain. Some spots of the state of Virginia had severe weather. RAINFALL. The rain started very early in the morning on Friday as the area got a good round of...
Virginia COVID hospitalizations flat
More than 500 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
Rising RSV and flu cases keeping Hampton Roads hospitals busy
NORFOLK, Va. — New data from the Virginia Department of Health shows flu-like illness activity is "very high" right now. That has snowballed from the beginning of October when health experts reported minimal activity. Katie Halterman told 13News Now her 2-year-old son Brandon came down with RSV in mid-October....
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Virginia
VIRGINIA - If you think burgers are boring, you haven't tried Virginia's best. The top burger joints in the state boast world-class burgers at reasonable prices. They offer a diverse menu of choices, including classics like the double-double and a grilled cheeseburger. 80/20 Burger Bar in Norfolk. 80/20 Burger Bar...
Applications for fuel assistance social program opens in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Social Services has opened applications for fuel assistance as part of a federally funded program.
Virginia is one of the states hit the hardest by online scammers
A new study shows that Virginia is one of the states hit the hardest by online scammers. Since the pandemic, criminals are finding new ways and new victims to scam. The study says the Commonwealth of Virginia is the eighth most scammed state. Last year, Virginians lost $181,622,993 to scammers. The average loss in Virginia was $14,660.
Central Virginia schools shelter in place
School districts in central Virginia say they are taking steps "to keep students safe" as severe storms hit the Richmond area and tornado warnings continue to be extended.
As Nicole continues to weaken, it is still impacting Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — According to the National Hurricane Center, Nicole made landfall in the U.S. by striking Florida Thursday morning as a Category 1 Hurricane. Nicole is only the fourth hurricane to make landfall in the US in the month of November since 1851!. Thursday evening Nicole was downgraded...
