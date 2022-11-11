Read full article on original website
Sasha Obama wears one of the season’s trendiest unisex brands
Sasha Obama has a marked sense of fashion. Her clothing is unapologetic, bold and colorful. Her accessories are usually coveted, sporting the world’s leading brands and molding them to her looks. This week, she was spotted with one of the season’s most coveted items, a Telfar bag....
Sarah Jessica Parker Masters Power Prints in Plaid, Stripes & Swirls with Cutout Boots for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker brought the power of prints to “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday morning. While filming in-character as Carrie Bradshaw for the second season of the HBO Max drama, the Emmy award-winning star wore a colorful ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, featuring a purple, beige and orange plaid double-breasted coat. The outerwear was layered atop a multicolored striped midi dress, featuring a diagonal print in hues of yellow, red, orange, purple and gray. Finishing her ensemble was a dark brown Pierre Cardin crossbody bag covered in a beige swirl print, as well as a beige fedora, dark...
Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
Kristin Cavallari Cozies Up for Fall in Leggings and Buckled Clogs
Kristin Cavallari took a cozy approach to fall dressing this weekend. The “Hills” star posed on Instagram Stories with her dog on Saturday, wearing black leggings and matching top. Layered over the versatile athleisure was a zip-up fleece jacket, featuring geometric prints in hues of black, red, orange and yellow. Cavallari finished her ensemble with several gold rings and a black beanie. When it came to footwear, the Uncommon James founder opted to go for extreme comfort in a pair of suede clogs. Her tan style featured rounded uppers with buckled upper straps to adjust their width, as well as stitching details...
Allure
Jennifer Garner's New Bronde Bob Has Me Booking a Fall Haircut
Jennifer Garner made a subtle but impactful change to her look for the fall and now I'm thinking about booking an appointment to copy her cut ASAP. The actor debuted a fresh, new bob cut and shiny bronde hair color at November 10's The Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles where she hit the red carpet for the charity event in a creamy white shorts suit that made the color and cut pop.
Hypebae
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos
Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Hypebae
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout
Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
A TikToker says she spent $1,000 on a micro-miniskirt that she can't even sit down in, and viewers are baffled by the trend
Style influencer Adrienne Reau has gone viral on TikTok for buying a $1,000 micro-miniskirt from Diesel, an Italian fashion brand.
3 Lipstick Mistakes That Age You Instantly, According To Celebrity MUAs
Lipstick is one of the most fool-proof cosmetics to apply that can instantly make you look more refreshed and radiant. And, unlike foundation, we tend to think of lipstick as a product that doesn’t require a lot of prep or much thought — simply find a shade you love at the store, apply a layer of lip balm first to hydrate lips, then a layer or two of lipstick or gloss and you’re done, right? But as we age, our lips and the skin around our lips age as well. This can mean that the way you’ve been applying lipstick for years (and the type and shade of lipstick you use) may benefit from a few good tips that can update your look. Check out these three lipstick mistakes that age you instantly, according to celebrity makeup artists.
ComicBook
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Coco Austin Is With Daughter Chanel 'All Day' — So We Totally Get Why She and Ice-T Don't Want More Kids
Coco Austin is done having kids. She is mom to the beautiful Chanel Nicole Marrow, 6, with husband Ice-T, and she is perfectly happy with that. To each mom their own, but as someone with three kids myself, I wonder how she’s so sure (won’t she miss out on all that lovely sibling love?). But her reason is actually super relatable. While dressed up in sexy vampire costumes at Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party, the actor and model told Us Weekly, “Nah. We’re one and done. One and done,” about the possibility of more kids. Ice-T added that Coco originally...
Hypebae
Blue Ivy Carter Casually Bids Over $80K USD at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala
Blue Ivy Carter isn’t afraid to go after what she wants. The 10-year-old attended the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, which included a luxury auction in which she participated in. There, with the permission of her parents, Beyoncé and Jay Z , she bid over $80,000 USD on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. Her grandmother and event organizer Tina Knowles was wearing them that evening; however, they once belonged to Queen Bey.
Popculture
Lizzo's Halloween Costume Is Causing Controversy
Lizzo drew fire from fans after dressing up as rapper Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, for Halloween. The singer wore a costume on Oct. 28 meant to mimic Rock's look, including a missing tooth. However, the outfit has received considerable backlash online from those condemning it for appearing to make fun of someone they see as needing help. Rock and Blueface's public relationship has occasionally become volatile and even violent. Though Rock has retweeted/commented on Lizzo's videos in apparent support of the costume, the latest development in her relationship has intensified the criticism.
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet
Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly
Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
Kylie Jenner criticized for saying she is ‘naturally’ gorgeous without makeup
Kylie Jenner is facing criticism after sharing a short clip on Instagram stories. The reality star revealed to her fans and followers that she doesn’t “need much” makeup because she is actually “naturally” gorgeous. The 25-year-old businesswoman was glammed up in a natural look, showing...
ComicBook
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
