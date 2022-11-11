ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon Recreate Iconic Spaghetti Breakfast From ‘Elf’ in New TikTok

By Lizzy Buczak
 4 days ago
Getty Images

Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon are bringing the magic of Elf back to life.

The hilarious duo teamed up for a TikTok video that took a page from one of the many iconic scenes in the Christmas film.

Set to TikTok’s viral “a negroni sbagliato w prosecco,” Ferrell and Fallon discussed their “breakfast of choice.”

Ferrell, who channeled his character Buddy the Elf, told Fallon that his favorite morning meal is, naturally, “spaghetti.”

“I was going to say the same thing….” Fallon mouthed over the sound, which is when Ferrell threw him a curveball and added, “with maple syrup.”

Fallon was visibly intrigued as Ferrell continued listing toppings that would only appeal to the taste palate of an elf from the North Pole: “and marshmallows, chocolate syrup, M&M’s, and a Poptart.”

Holding a plate of the creation, Fallon responded, “Oh, stunning,” as he poured a generous amount of maple syrup over the dish.

Fans were delighted to see Ferrell celebrate his 2003 classic with one noting, “Will Ferrell in Elf, is the film equivalent of Mariah Carey and Micheal Bublè at Christmas time.”

“Buddy's breakfast!” another wrote as a third chimed in calling it the “Breakfast of champions.”

One fan had a slight suggestion that would’ve made the clip better: “Will should have been dressed as Buddy in the last clip but otherwise this was just… perfection.” And we don’t disagree.

Regardless, the clip also got the attention of Buddy’s old friend, Santa Clause, who perfectly commented, “Buddy! Is that you!? You made a friend! I’m so proud of you. 💚♥️🎅🏻”

But real talk—when are we getting the Elf sequel? Until then, you can catch Ferrell in another Christmas film, Spirited, opposite Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer.

Parade

Parade

