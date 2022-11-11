Augustana men's basketball rebuilds after Sweet 16 run in 2022

The Augustana basketball team had its best year since their 2016 national championship last season. They went 26-4, won the NSIC, beat five ranked teams, swept rivals USF and MSU-Mankato, and advanced to the Division II Sweet 16 before they were eliminated in the regional final by eventual national champion Northwest Missouri State.

Now comes a rebuild.

The Vikings graduated four of the five starters from that team, including All-American big man Tyler Riemersma and NSIC defensive player of the year Dylan LeBrun.

None of which is to say the Vikings can’t have a successful season. Isaac Fink, the team’s second leading scorer last year, is back. So are Bennett Otto and Akoi Akoi, who were their top two reserves. Throw in a couple promising newcomers and the cupboard is certainly not bare.

There’s also this: Tom Billeter has been doing this for awhile, and he knows how to coach. It would be a mistake to count out any team under his guidance.

“It’ll be a challenge,” Billeter said of replacing the firepower that moved on after last year. “But whatever happens this year I think we’re going to be fun to watch. We’ll be the kind of team that will win a game where you’ll be like, ‘Holy crap, how did they beat them?’ and then a week later we’ll lose a game that we shouldn’t. We’re young, and then where we’re not young, we’re new.”

To that last point, there are players with experience, but not in the role they’re about to fill. Otto and Akoi both played in all 30 games last year, but are now being asked to play far more minutes. Guards Eric Tiedman and Zac Johnson are expected to fill significant roles after playing sparingly last year. And a pair of transfers – Ryan Miller and Jadan Graves – will be manning the point.

Miller is a 5-foot-11 grad transfer from Grandview, a strong NAIA program in Des Moines. Miller was an All-American last year, averaging 20.7 points per game, which included a 28-point effort in a loss to the Vikings. That obviously got Billeter’s attention, but so did Miller’s defense, which the coach compared to former Viking stopper Jordan Dalton.

Graves averaged 16.6 points and shot 49 percent from 3 for Des Moines Area Community College last year. They may be new, but they’ll bring a pedigree and veteran presence the team sorely needs.

“We have older guys that have been there, whether it’s the returners from last year or a guy like myself,” Miller said. “I could tell coming in here there were guys here hungry to keep winning. And there are young guys who are absorbing everything and getting better every day. That’s exciting.”

Fink gives the Vikings an established returner to lean on, having averaged 15 points and 5.5 rebound last year to earn All-NSIC second team honors, but he’s been slowed by an injury in preseason. Akoi, a slinky, 6-7 sophomore from O’Gorman, showed promise last year and could be a problem for opposing bigs. He’ll be joined in the frontcourt by a pair of freshmen – the 6-9 Brady Helgren and 6-7 former Mitchell Kernel Caden Hinker.

“Our freshmen bigs will play a lot,” Billeter said. “They’re gonna get thrown out there. There’ll be nights they get us 12 points and 7 rebounds and nights they get two points and three boards. With the youth we have and the freshman class we have coming in it’s exciting to think about the future, but I think this team can have a special season, too.”