Orlando, FL

UCF vs. Tulane prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHHIf_0j7QcVNZ00

Week 11 college football schedule: UCF vs. Tulane

How to watch

When: Sat., Nov. 12

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN2 network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Tulane comes into the game as the narrow 1.5 point favorites to defeat UCF, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Over/under: 54 points

Moneyline: Tulane -125, UCF +100

FPI prediction: UCF has the 52.0 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index computers that simulate teams' seasons 20,000 times to predict winners using previous scores and schedules. Tulane has the 48.0 percent shot to win.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that UCF will defeat Tulane, 27-23, in an upset. UCF +1.5

What you need to know

UCF: The Knights have moved into the College Football Playoff rankings the last two weeks by defeating Memphis and a ranked Cincinnati team and come in boasting a credible dual threat with John Rhys Plumee at quarterback: in addition to his 11 touchdowns passing, he's a capable runner with 7 additional scores on the ground, leading an offense that's good for over 35 points and 500 yards per game and has a shot to move into first place in the AAC standings with a win here.

Tulane: Perfect through five games in conference so far, the Green Wave have two golden opportunities to situate themselves as the class of this league with a win on Saturday and again over Cincinnati in the weeks to come. Tyjae Spears leads a backfield that runs for over 180 yards per game and has 10 touchdowns himself this season.

How to watch and stream college football this season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

