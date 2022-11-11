ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Did you win this jackpot? $550,000 winning Texas Lottery sold in Dallas

By Caleb Wethington
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — We’re still waiting on another Dallas Cowboys win and as you know it isn’t Sunday yet, but there’s been a win in Dallas that’s definitely worth a good amount of tickets to AT&T Stadium.

The Texas Lottery reports a $550,000 jackpot-winning Texas Two Step ticket from Thursday night’s drawing was sold in North Texas, “A $550,000 jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #TexasTwoStep drawing was sold in #Dallas ! #TexasLottery .”

The big winning ticket was able to match all four of the winning numbers alongside the Bonus number to notch the several-hundred-thousand-dollar win. The winning numbers were 2, 3, 23, and 31 with the Bonus 34.

It was sold at Kroger on Forest Lane in the city of Dallas; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

