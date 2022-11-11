Man set fire to his aunt's home in Georgia, then drove to Westwood and killed his mom

A mentally ill man who set fire to his aunt’s home in Georgia while she was there, stole her vehicle, then drove to a Westwood apartment complex and killed his mother has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

On July 29, 2019, Elijah Roberts dismantled the smoke detectors in his aunt’s home in Augusta, Georgia before setting fire to it, according to court documents. Roberts took his aunt’s credit cards and drove away in her Honda Pilot, the document say.

She was able to extinguish the fire and contact police. Documents say Roberts’ family, including his mother, Tracey Epperson, who lived in Westwood, began trying to contact him by phone.

Prosecutors said that on the afternoon of July 31, 2019, Roberts attacked his mother just inside the doorway to her apartment as she was carrying groceries inside. He strangled her with her purse strap and smothered her with a plastic bag, court documents say.

That evening, a sheriff’s deputy in Tipton County, Indiana found Roberts in his mother’s Honda CRV parked on the side of a highway. Inside the vehicle was Epperson’s wallet containing cash and her credit cards. According to court documents, Roberts lied about his name and age.

He also admitted, according to court documents, that he cleared and reset his cellphone to factory settings.

“This prevented law enforcement and family from Georgia and Ohio” from locating him, prosecutors said.

The deputy arrested Roberts for lying to a police officer.

The next day, Epperson’s sister asked Cincinnati police to check on Epperson. Officers found her body inside her apartment at 2710 E. Towers Drive.

Mental comptency

Before his jury trial, which took place in September in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, Roberts underwent numerous evaluations to determine if he was mentally competent, according to court documents.

Roberts’ attorney, Angela Glaser, said in court documents that he met the first prong for an insanity defense because of his mental illness. But ultimately it was determined that he “did not meet all of the criteria for an NGRI defense,” Glaser said.

He was initially found not competent for trial, meaning he didn’t understand the nature of the charges and couldn’t assist in his own defense. But after being treated at a mental health facility he was deemed competent.

Roberts 'ran out of' antipsychotic medication

Glaser said in court documents that Roberts’ mental health treatment had been “sporadic,” in part due to his own noncompliance, which she said is common among people who are mentally ill. She said he struggled with periods of self-harm as well as hallucinations.

In the months before Roberts killed his mother, he sought treatment and was prescribed antipsychotic medication and given a sample supply, she said.

“At the time of the offense, Mr. Roberts ran out of the (samples) and lost his prescription,” Glaser said. He had been off the antipsychotic for about 30 days.

On Thursday, court records say Judge Terry Nestor sentenced Roberts to 25 years to life in prison. Although by law he will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years, Glaser said in court documents that "it is common knowledge" that people incarcerated for murder "do not have any realistic opportunity for parole until 10 years after their initial parole eligibility date."

Roberts would be 59 at his second parole hearing, she said.