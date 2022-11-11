ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Les Boutiques de Noel shopping event returns to the Shreveport Convention Center

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago
The 47th annual Les Boutiques de Noel hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier City Opera Guild is the premier Christmas shopping event in Northwest Louisiana and its returning to the Shreveport Convention Center.

"We hope to welcome back shoppers from all around the Shreveport-Bossier area and all our neighbors throughout the Arklatex," said Shreveport Opera Guild president Nancy McCarter.

Shoppers from all over the area can come shop at the merchant booths while enjoying special performances and events throughout the weekend.

The Shreveport Opera is currently in its 74th season and The Guild is the single largest contributor to the Opera having given almost $5 million over the years through Les Boutiques de Noel.

The proceeds from this event benefit the Shreveport Opera with the funds going to support the annual Opera productions as well as the Shreveport Opera Xpress (SOX) program.

The SOX artists is made up of four singers and one pianist selected from auditions held in New York City. This program in Shreveport is one of the few season-long Resident Artist programs in the country. The selected artists present between 150-170 educations performances every year to students throughout the region and also perform in the mainstage productions.

This year, the Shreveport Opera will present The Barber of Seville on November 12, 2022 and Verdi's La Traviata on April 22, 2023.

Christmas in Shreveport:Annual Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival announces return to Shreveport and Bossier

Les Boutiques de Noel will take place Thursday, November 17 - Saturday, November 19. Regular shopping hours will be from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday - Friday and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Attendees can buy a daily general admission shopping ticket for $10, a three-day shopping ticket for $20 with seniors 65 and older and military with a valid ID can purchase tickets for $5.

On Friday, November 18 the iconic 80s band The Molly Ringwalds will be performing after private shopping from 6:30 - 8 p.m. Tickets to this event will also include a general shopping pass for Saturday.

On Saturday, November 19 at 9:30 a.m., Les Boutiques de Noel is partnering with Sci-Port Discovery Center to bring Santa to Shreveport. Tickets for this event are $20 per child and includes a one-day general shopping pass.

Event tickets can be purchased at the Les Boutiques de Noel website.

"The Opera enriches our community in so many ways," said McCarter. "We are committed to a successful event that will help us continue to fund the arts and our opera."

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

