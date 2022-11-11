ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Letter: Delawareans with hearing loss should know all their hearing aid options

By DelawareOnline Letters to the Editor
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago
Spending time with family and friends provide some of life’s greatest satisfaction. To hear a joke or a story requires our ability to hear and those who suffer from hearing loss begin to lose the interactions that sustain us. Even when we don’t appreciate our own hearing loss, often those closest to us are frustrated by our inability to engage appropriately.

One in eight Americans suffer hearing loss and 10% of persons over 50 years old suffer disabling hearing loss that can be associated with increased risk of depression and cognitive decline. Hearing aid use remains stubbornly low despite strong evidence that it is associated with improved cognitive function and overall quality of life. Last month, over-the-counter hearing aids became available, an event that has been years in the making. The history of hearing aid regulation dates to 1965 when congress classified hearing aids as consumer goods rather than medical devices, preventing them from being covered by Medicare. In 2017, with hopes of improved access and decreased costs, Congress instructed the FDA to develop regulations to create a pathway for OTC hearing aids.

OTC hearing aids are appropriate for patients over eighteen with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss. Adults with severe, asymmetric (different in one ear than the other), or sudden hearing loss require a complete medical and audiological evaluation. A previous history of ear disease or surgery, severe dizziness, and any child with a concerning hearing loss should also be evaluated. Audiologic testing and medical evaluation of hearing loss are routinely covered by health insurance.

In the custom fitting environment, selecting the right hearing aid is an individualized decision that requires the balancing of multiple factors including severity of hearing loss, frequency of hearing loss (high or low pitch), listening environment, manual dexterity, and cost. While OTC hearing aids meet the population needs of improved access, they do so at the expense of custom fitting which provides the highest fidelity of sound and accommodation of individual patient needs. Consumers should also be aware that the long-term investment in hearing aids has traditionally involved both the purchase of a product and a service. This service traditionally involves the expertise of post-graduate level audiologists who assist in the selection of the most appropriate hearing aid device, the fitting of that device to ensure comfort and optimal acoustics, and the programming of the device to match the individual’s frequency-by-frequency hearing loss and their listening environment

At ENT & Allergy of Delaware, our goal is to ensure patients who need medical care for their hearing loss or custom fitting hearing aids are aware that access to otolaryngologists (“Ear, Nose, and Throat” doctors) and audiologists is available. The hearing aid device market, challenging prior to the availability of OTC hearing aids, has now become more complex. We are encouraged by and support the increased access to devices that can benefit those in need.

It is our hope that OTC hearing aids will remove any stigma associated with hearing aids and that patients with either undiagnosed or undertreated hearing loss will feel more comfortable seeking out help. We encourage anyone with a self-perceived hearing loss to undergo audiologic testing and, if appropriate, find the hearing aid, either OTC or prescribed, that best meets their needs.

Sincerely,

The Physicians and Audiologists at ENT and Allergy of DE

Joan Coker, MD

Kieran Connolly, MD

Gregg Goldstein, MD

Neil Hockstein, MD

Jagdeep Hundal, MD

Paul Imber, DO

David Kennedy, MD

Jonathan Romak, MD

William Sheppard, MD

Todd Spock, MD

Michael Teixido, MD

Jillian Baier, AuD

Alex Bullard, AuD

Rebecca Dooley, AuD

Lauren Doolittle, AuD

Kelley Finck, AuD

Megan Gerhart, AuD

Max Gilbane, AuD

Joanne Greene, AuD

Kerry Herrmann, AuD

Ryan Hickman, AuD

Monica Song, CCC-A

Delaware Online | The News Journal

