Rochester, NY

Police disciplinary records must be opened, NY appellate judges determine

By Gary Craig, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago

A regional appellate court Thursday ruled that police disciplinary records, even if allegations of misconduct are found to be unsubstantiated, must be made public upon request.

Those records would still be reviewed for privacy-related information that could be exempted under state laws.

The ruling from the Fourth Department Appellate Division of State Supreme Court reversed in part lower-court decisions pertaining to the Rochester and Syracuse police departments. In both cases, the appellate court reversed decisions that only misconduct allegations substantiated by internal investigations could be released publicly.

Laying the foundation for the rulings was the state Legislature's decision in 2020 to repeal a portion of state law known as 50-a, which kept law enforcement misconduct complaints sealed from public view. That repeal came in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and subsequent protests across the nation.

Since the 50-a repeal, lawsuits have been filed across the state and lower courts have reached different interpretations of what is and isn't available for public release. It's likely that the state's highest court, the Court of Appeals, will ultimately be an arbiter.

The New York Civil Liberties Union, or NYCLU, has been the lead plaintiff in much of the litigation. According to the NYCLU, Thursday's decisions were the first appellate-level rulings to affirm wider access to the disciplinary records than some jurisdictions have permitted.

“For too long, Rochester and Syracuse residents have remained in the dark about officers accused of misconduct, the outcomes of investigations, and what discipline officers faced, if any," Bobby Hodgson, supervising attorney at the NYCLU, said in a statement Thursday. "With the repeal of section 50-a, the state legislature meant for these documents to become public, and today the New York State appellate court affirmed for the first time that 50-a must be repealed in theory and in practice."

Since the repeal of 50-a, some courts have determined that only substantiated complaints are subject to release. In one local case, a judge determined that no complaints before the repeal of 50-a are subject to release, but the City of Rochester did not use that retroactivity claim in its response to the NYCLU appeal.

At appellate arguments in September, John Campolieto, a municipal attorney for the City of Rochester, noted that the city was creating a database of substantiated complaints, including those before the repeal of 50-a, when the NYCLU sought police disciplinary rulings under public access laws.

Both cities utilized state privacy laws when refusing to release disciplinary records that were not substantiated by internal police investigations. In court and in court filings, the NYCLU argued that privacy laws by themselves do not permit a blanket exemption for any record. Instead, the records must be reviewed for privacy concerns, and those portions can be redacted before released.

In the arguments in September, judges pointed out that there have been comparisons with complaints against judges or educators, which are shielded by law when unsubstantiated. But, Hodgson responded, the repeal of 50-a changed the landscape for police discipline and what can be made public.

"The legislature with full knowledge went in and removed the stand-alone statutory exemption that applied to police officers," he said. "It doesn’t  exist any more."

Rochester Corporation Counsel Linda Kingsley said the city is reviewing the ruling to determine whether to appeal the decision.

The Gannett Company, which owns the Democrat and Chronicle, has also filed lawsuits in several counties across the state, seeking the release of police disciplinary records that municipalities have refused to provide in response to public access requests.

OnondagaValleyMan
4d ago

Even when the allegations are Unsubstantiated, False, Fraudulent. Then they should also include the Judges, Justices, and Every Single Public Employee!!! How About charging and Prosecuting those that file the False Allegations with Felonies and some Real Jail Time! Although we all know it’ll be catch and release for those making false accusations! A High Portion of the Allegations against the police Are False! Thanks to the Liberals, the Persecution of Police Officers will Only Get Worse!

