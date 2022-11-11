South Berwick man missing: Police seek help from public

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Town and state police are searching for a man who has been missing for more than a week.

Maine State Police, in coordination with the South Berwick Police Department, announced Thursday night resident Levi Brown, 31, was last seen Thursday, Nov. 3, in the early afternoon.

Brown, who is white, is about 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes, according to a police description.

“Brown is known to spend time at Goodall Library in Sanford,” state police wrote in a news release.

Police said Brown was last seen at his Railroad Avenue apartment and may be driving a 2021 gray Nissan Kicks with the Massachusetts license plates PC 3KPC14.

South Berwick police ask anyone with information to call them at (207) 324-3644 ext. 1.