ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Man arrested as one of two Hopewell armed robbery suspects

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2LNw_0j7QaA9y00

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The man is believed to be one of two suspects involved in the incident.

Officers responded to the Danville Street and Stonewall Avenue area for the report of a gunshot in the area around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Police said a short time later, a man walked into John Randolph Medical Center with non-life threatening blunt force trauma to his face.

Police said a physical altercation had occurred between the victims and two suspects, during which time a gun was fired, and the victim was robbed of his jewelry and wallet.

Through a police investigation, 24-year-old Raekwon Hall was identified as one of the suspects in the robbery.

‘Unite the Right’ white supremacists buy Twitter verification

Hall was arrested and charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Conspiracy to Commit Robbery
  • Aggravated Malicious Wounding
  • Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony
  • Conspiracy to Use a Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon
  • Grand Larceny
  • Discharging a Firearm within City Limits

Hall was taken to Riverside Regional Jail pending an arraignment

Chesterfield Police arrest Midlothian Turnpike Wells Fargo Bank robbery suspect

The first suspect was described by police as a black man, around 22-25 years old, around 5-foot-6-inches to 5-foot-9-inches tall, and weighing around 150-160 pounds. Police said he was of medium complexion and had a medium faded haircut.

The second suspect was described by police as a black man, around 26-28 years old, around 6-foot to 6-foot-2-inches tall, and weighing around 200-240 pounds. Police said he was of medium complexion with short hair, blue jeans and red and white tennis shoes.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

18-year-old faces new charges in bicyclist death in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is facing new charges in connection to a crash that killed a bicyclist in Henrico over the summer. Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane. According to police, two bicyclists were...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC TV

Midlothian Cook Out shooting suspect arrested

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department announced Monday that it made an arrest in connection to a shooting at the Cook Out on Midlothian Turnpike in July. According to police, 23-year-old Jose Hernandez of Richmond was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with reckless handling...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Police: 2 juveniles injured in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Two juveniles in Petersburg were injured in a shooting that happened Monday afternoon. On Nov. 14, around 3:15 p.m., police were called to the Lincoln Street and Grant Avenue area on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found one person shot in the 1100 block of Grant Avenue. The second victim was found near Lincoln and Augusta Avenue.
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy