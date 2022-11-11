Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Schwan’s employees allegedly attacked by coworker
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say that four employees of Schwan’s Tony’s Pizza plant were attacked by a coworker early Monday morning. Salina Police say it began when a 35-year-old man got into an argument with a coworker in an office. According to a police spokesperson, a manager tried to intervene by telling the man […]
Man charged with baby’s death in Wichita
A 30-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a baby in Wichita in July, but details of the child's death have not been released.
Salina man arrested after incident at Schwan's Monday
A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including criminal threat and battery, after an alleged incident at Schwan's early Monday. Officers were sent to Schwan's, 3019 Scanlan Avenue, at approximately 4:45 a.m. Monday for a report of a physical altercation between two employees, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Police provide update following fatal pedestrian crash in south Wichita
Emergency services are responding to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in south Wichita Tuesday night.
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 critically in Derby crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people suffered injuries, one critically injured in a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday afternoon in Derby. The crash happened about 3 p.m. near Madison Avenue and Mulberry Road. Each vehicle involved had one occupant: the driver. Derby police said an ambulance took a man to a...
KWCH.com
Porch pirate may be linked to thefts in Maize, Derby
MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maize Police Department is warning residents about others who might try to steal their holiday cheer. Around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, police said a van and an unknown suspect came into the Watercress neighborhood and stole a package that had been delivered earlier in the day and left on the front porch of a residence. Police shared a photo of the suspect who appeared to be dressed in all black and the suspect vehicle which appears to be a red or maroon van or SUV with a tan bottom.
KAKE TV
'Please be extra cautious': Police reveal location with highest accident rate in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say that Kellogg and Seneca is the highest accident location in the city of Wichita and they will be stepping up traffic enforcement in response. Officers will be focusing on the area until the end of the year. They will be issuing citations for...
Update: Man seriously injured in Derby crash
A person has been injured in a car crash in Derby Tuesday afternoon.
KAKE TV
Missing Wichita man found safe, police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police said Bruce Wylie has been found safe. Authorities are asking for helping locating a lost adult with mental limitations in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department needs help finding 23- year-old Bruce "Bubba" Wylie who was last seen in the 1100 block of North Madison Sunday night pushing a cart.
Missing man found safe
Wichita police have located a 23-year-old man with mental limitations.
Several arrests made in Great Bend drug trafficking case
On Thursday, Nov. 10, at approximately 2:06 p.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department responded to 3322 B Railroad Avenue in reference to the execution of a search warrant stemming from an ongoing investigation involving drug trafficking in Great Bend. Upon arrival, four subjects were located inside the residence...
KAKE TV
Police: Hutchinson man accidentally shoots pregnant, killing her unborn baby
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson police have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of accidentally shooting a pregnant woman and killing her unborn child. Officers responded at around 2:40 a.m. last Friday to the report of an accidental shooting in the 500 block of East Avenue B. The arrived to find a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her side. She was in her second trimester.
Sheriff's office still looking for Hutchinson man
RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday posted that they are still looking for 67-year-old Leonard Anthony Williams. He was first reported missing back on October 9. Mr. Williams was last seen wearing an orange sweater with blue jeans. If anyone has seen Mr. Williams, please...
KWCH.com
1 killed in Hutchinson house fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Hutchinson. The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) responded to the fire to a two-and-a-half story home a little after noon in the 4500 block of East Avenue G. The fire department reported heavy smoke showing from the front of the home when crews arrived.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 15
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Enloe, John Charles; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. Criminal use...
5 people injured in Butler County crash
Five people were injured in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.
Homeless man found guilty in connection to February murder by Sedgwick County jury
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man charged in a February murder was found guilty by a Sedgwick County jury on Tuesday. David Chandler, 64, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of 30-year-old Blake Barnes. Wichita police say that Chandler, along with 32-year-old Abel Molina, attacked Barnes with a pipe near […]
ksal.com
Driver Leads Police on Quick Chase
A brief high speed chase ends with an arrest after the driver crashed in a stolen truck early Sunday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 49-year-old Brian Volcoure of Concordia is facing numerous charges after being released from Salina Regional Health Center for treatment. Police pursuit began after an officer observed an improper turn near the intersection of Broadway and North Street just after midnight Sunday.
WIBW
Priest, businessman indicted after $10 million taken from Salina foster program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina priest and a New York businessman have been federally indicted after $10 million was defrauded from a Kansas foster care organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Monday, Nov. 14, a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted and charged a Kansas priest and a businessman from New York for a scheme to defraud $10 million from a foster care organization.
Third suspect found in gun shot at Via Christi pediatric unit incident
WPD says there were three women involved in the incident, and two have been located. Officers are still trying to find the third woman.
