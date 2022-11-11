ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

KSN News

Four Schwan’s employees allegedly attacked by coworker

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say that four employees of Schwan’s Tony’s Pizza plant were attacked by a coworker early Monday morning. Salina Police say it began when a 35-year-old man got into an argument with a coworker in an office. According to a police spokesperson, a manager tried to intervene by telling the man […]
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina man arrested after incident at Schwan's Monday

A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including criminal threat and battery, after an alleged incident at Schwan's early Monday. Officers were sent to Schwan's, 3019 Scanlan Avenue, at approximately 4:45 a.m. Monday for a report of a physical altercation between two employees, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured, 1 critically in Derby crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people suffered injuries, one critically injured in a two-vehicle crash late Tuesday afternoon in Derby. The crash happened about 3 p.m. near Madison Avenue and Mulberry Road. Each vehicle involved had one occupant: the driver. Derby police said an ambulance took a man to a...
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

Porch pirate may be linked to thefts in Maize, Derby

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Maize Police Department is warning residents about others who might try to steal their holiday cheer. Around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, police said a van and an unknown suspect came into the Watercress neighborhood and stole a package that had been delivered earlier in the day and left on the front porch of a residence. Police shared a photo of the suspect who appeared to be dressed in all black and the suspect vehicle which appears to be a red or maroon van or SUV with a tan bottom.
MAIZE, KS
KAKE TV

Missing Wichita man found safe, police say

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police said Bruce Wylie has been found safe. Authorities are asking for helping locating a lost adult with mental limitations in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department needs help finding 23- year-old Bruce "Bubba" Wylie who was last seen in the 1100 block of North Madison Sunday night pushing a cart.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Several arrests made in Great Bend drug trafficking case

On Thursday, Nov. 10, at approximately 2:06 p.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department responded to 3322 B Railroad Avenue in reference to the execution of a search warrant stemming from an ongoing investigation involving drug trafficking in Great Bend. Upon arrival, four subjects were located inside the residence...
GREAT BEND, KS
KAKE TV

Police: Hutchinson man accidentally shoots pregnant, killing her unborn baby

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson police have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of accidentally shooting a pregnant woman and killing her unborn child. Officers responded at around 2:40 a.m. last Friday to the report of an accidental shooting in the 500 block of East Avenue B. The arrived to find a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her side. She was in her second trimester.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff's office still looking for Hutchinson man

RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday posted that they are still looking for 67-year-old Leonard Anthony Williams. He was first reported missing back on October 9. Mr. Williams was last seen wearing an orange sweater with blue jeans. If anyone has seen Mr. Williams, please...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

1 killed in Hutchinson house fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Hutchinson. The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) responded to the fire to a two-and-a-half story home a little after noon in the 4500 block of East Avenue G. The fire department reported heavy smoke showing from the front of the home when crews arrived.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 15

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Enloe, John Charles; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. Criminal use...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Driver Leads Police on Quick Chase

A brief high speed chase ends with an arrest after the driver crashed in a stolen truck early Sunday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 49-year-old Brian Volcoure of Concordia is facing numerous charges after being released from Salina Regional Health Center for treatment. Police pursuit began after an officer observed an improper turn near the intersection of Broadway and North Street just after midnight Sunday.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Priest, businessman indicted after $10 million taken from Salina foster program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina priest and a New York businessman have been federally indicted after $10 million was defrauded from a Kansas foster care organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Monday, Nov. 14, a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted and charged a Kansas priest and a businessman from New York for a scheme to defraud $10 million from a foster care organization.
SALINA, KS

