q13fox.com

SUV crashes into tree in Woodinville; 3 people injured

WOODINVILLE, Wash. - Multiple people have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Woodinville early Tuesday morning. Before 2 a.m., crews with Eastide Fire and Rescue and King County deputies responded to a report of a car that crashed into a tree near the 14200 block of Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road.
WOODINVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man accused of attacking several women at Burien Transit Center arrested

BURIEN, Wash. - State and county authorities arrested a man suspected of assaulting several women at the Burien Transit Center. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the 42-year-old man is suspected of offering women a ride at the transit center, so they would not have to wait for a bus. Authorities say once they got into his Prius, the man propositioned them for sex or started inappropriately touching them.
BURIEN, WA
wa.gov

Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County

BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
BURIEN, WA
q13fox.com

Crash blocks all of southbound SR 167 in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A car crash is blocking all southbound lanes of SR 167 in Kent. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash initially blocked the two rightmost lanes around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred just south of SW 43rd St. Traffic and fire crews...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Multiple people injured in Issaquah crash

ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Fire and rescue crews said multiple people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash in Issaquah. The crash happened on the High Point Way on-ramp to eastbound I-90. Eastside Fire and Rescue said one car overturned and there were multiple injuries. It's unknown what led up to...
ISSAQUAH, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home to reports of...
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Police investigating shooting and crash in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Lakewood Police were investigating a shooting and crash Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called around 4:00 p.m. to the intersection of Towne Center Blvd. and Bridgeport Way. It was unclear if anyone was injured. Authorities are looking for four suspects connected to the shooting, as well as a...
LAKEWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb

SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Lynnwood 2-year-old dies of suspected fentanyl exposure

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) detectives believe a 2-year-old Lynnwood boy who died over the weekend likely died due to fentanyl exposure. According to the SCSO, deputies responded to an apartment on the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West around 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old. Responding deputies gave the boy life-saving measures until aid units arrived.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigating suspected DUI crash that injured 6-year-old

MONROE, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a suspected DUI crash in Monroe that injured a six-year-old child. Snohomish County deputies were called around 10 p.m. to a rollover car crash near Woods Creek Rd and Yaeger Rd on Saturday. Deputies found a six-year-old with an injured arm, and a 31-year-old...
MONROE, WA
q13fox.com

Pedestrian hit, killed on Pacific Highway South in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A 59-year-old man was hit and killed by a car Friday night on Pacific Highway South in Kent. According to Kent Police, someone called 911 around 8:15 p.m. to report a man who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle and was not breathing. Police and...
KENT, WA
iheart.com

Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River

Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
ARLINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect shot and killed by deputies after multi-county police car chase

TENINO, Wash. - A suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement following a car chase up through Oregon that ended in Thurston County. Officials said the situation started in Oregon on Monday morning. Law enforcement tried to stop the vehicle there, but were unsuccessful, so the suspects drove north on I-5 through Lewis County before getting into Thurston County.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle firefighters battling blaze at Ballard business

An exterior fire has extended to a Ballard business, as firefighters with the Seattle Fire Department work to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported fire at Northwest 43rd Street and 8th Avenue Northwest, where they found a fire that had grown into the Albert Lee Appliances.
SEATTLE, WA

