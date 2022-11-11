Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
SUV crashes into tree in Woodinville; 3 people injured
WOODINVILLE, Wash. - Multiple people have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Woodinville early Tuesday morning. Before 2 a.m., crews with Eastide Fire and Rescue and King County deputies responded to a report of a car that crashed into a tree near the 14200 block of Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road.
q13fox.com
Man accused of attacking several women at Burien Transit Center arrested
BURIEN, Wash. - State and county authorities arrested a man suspected of assaulting several women at the Burien Transit Center. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the 42-year-old man is suspected of offering women a ride at the transit center, so they would not have to wait for a bus. Authorities say once they got into his Prius, the man propositioned them for sex or started inappropriately touching them.
wa.gov
Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County
BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
q13fox.com
Crash blocks all of southbound SR 167 in Kent
KENT, Wash. - A car crash is blocking all southbound lanes of SR 167 in Kent. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash initially blocked the two rightmost lanes around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred just south of SW 43rd St. Traffic and fire crews...
q13fox.com
Multiple people injured in Issaquah crash
ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Fire and rescue crews said multiple people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash in Issaquah. The crash happened on the High Point Way on-ramp to eastbound I-90. Eastside Fire and Rescue said one car overturned and there were multiple injuries. It's unknown what led up to...
q13fox.com
Deputies investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home to reports of...
q13fox.com
Police investigating shooting and crash in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Lakewood Police were investigating a shooting and crash Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called around 4:00 p.m. to the intersection of Towne Center Blvd. and Bridgeport Way. It was unclear if anyone was injured. Authorities are looking for four suspects connected to the shooting, as well as a...
q13fox.com
Head-on crash in Parkland that injured 4 is under investigation
A serious head-on crash that injured 4 people in Parkland Monday morning is being investigated. Troopers in Pierce County are looking into whether one of the drivers was drunk or on drugs.
KOMO News
Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb
SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: After Seattle principal stonewalled police, suspect allegedly assaulted two victims
A Seattle principal is seen on video stonewalling a police investigation. An officer says it allowed a dangerous suspect to escape and allegedly commit two assaults. This incident comes as police said they have encountered more hostility from Seattle Public Schools (SPS) staff when responding to incidents. Liban Harasam allegedly...
KOMO News
Lynnwood 2-year-old dies of suspected fentanyl exposure
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) detectives believe a 2-year-old Lynnwood boy who died over the weekend likely died due to fentanyl exposure. According to the SCSO, deputies responded to an apartment on the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West around 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old. Responding deputies gave the boy life-saving measures until aid units arrived.
q13fox.com
Deputies investigating suspected DUI crash that injured 6-year-old
MONROE, Wash. - Authorities are investigating a suspected DUI crash in Monroe that injured a six-year-old child. Snohomish County deputies were called around 10 p.m. to a rollover car crash near Woods Creek Rd and Yaeger Rd on Saturday. Deputies found a six-year-old with an injured arm, and a 31-year-old...
q13fox.com
Overturned vehicle in Issaquah causes multiple injuries
Slick driving conditions across the Puget Sound region has caused multiple crashes and spinouts Tuesday morning. In Issaquah, one car overturned, causing multiple injuries.
Search continues for Renton road rage shooter; young victim improving
A 9-year-old boy is still hospitalized after he was shot in the face and chest during a road rage incident on state Route 167 in Renton. Isaiah Johns is improving, although he is still in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center. The search is on for whoever shot him Friday...
q13fox.com
Pedestrian hit, killed on Pacific Highway South in Kent
KENT, Wash. - A 59-year-old man was hit and killed by a car Friday night on Pacific Highway South in Kent. According to Kent Police, someone called 911 around 8:15 p.m. to report a man who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle and was not breathing. Police and...
iheart.com
Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River
Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
q13fox.com
Suspect shot and killed by deputies after multi-county police car chase
TENINO, Wash. - A suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement following a car chase up through Oregon that ended in Thurston County. Officials said the situation started in Oregon on Monday morning. Law enforcement tried to stop the vehicle there, but were unsuccessful, so the suspects drove north on I-5 through Lewis County before getting into Thurston County.
2 carjacking suspects flee from troopers in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two carjacking suspects led law enforcement on a pursuit through Lewis and Thurston counties Monday where shots were fired and police shot a suspect. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said Lewis County Sheriff's deputies were pursuing a vehicle that was carjacked just after 12 p.m....
2 people ejected from SUV, 1 other hurt after car slams into tree
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Two people were ejected from their vehicle and another was injured after a car slammed into a tree in Woodinville early Tuesday morning, according to authorities. Eastside Fire & Rescue tweeted just before 2 a.m. that emergency crews were called to the 14200 block of NE...
Seattle firefighters battling blaze at Ballard business
An exterior fire has extended to a Ballard business, as firefighters with the Seattle Fire Department work to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported fire at Northwest 43rd Street and 8th Avenue Northwest, where they found a fire that had grown into the Albert Lee Appliances.
