fox35orlando.com

Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida neighbors build seawall hours before hurricane to save beachside business

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A beachside business owner in New Smyrna Beach is relieved her property was spared by the hurricane thanks to the help of her neighbors. Teri Corbett and her husband own a small beachside inn called Angel Inn the Sand. Corbett remembers the fear she felt as Hurricane Nicole moved in last week. Ian destroyed the dunes that protected her property.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

New details released in deadly shooting at Jones High School football game

ORLANDO, Fla. - A shooting outside a Florida high school football game left one person dead and sent players and spectators scrambling to safety. Orlando’s Jones High School was finishing a Saturday night playoff victory over Wekiva High when a gunman fired several shots in the parking lot during an altercation between two groups, said Eric Smith, the city’s police chief.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind

The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off

An Orlando man claimed a million-dollar prize by playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. According to lottery officials, 63-year-old Nagendra KC purchased his winning CASH CLUB scratch-off ticket from a Circle K convenience store located at 700 South Kirkman Road in Orlando. He chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida photographer captures incredible shot of gators, great blue heron

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Florida wildlife photographer Ted Roberts captured an incredible sight at Orlando Wetlands Park. "I'm a volunteer at Orlando Wetlands Park. While waiting to give a tram tour we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto the road with a baby alligator in its mouth. Closely following the heron was the mother alligator futilely giving chase. The heron took flight as the mother alligator approached and this is one of the sequence of photos that I was able to take," he wrote in a submission to WESH 2.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando airport to offer nonstop flights to this popular destination

ORLANDO, Fla. - An airline will soon offer nonstop flights from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Orange County, California, airport officials said in a Facebook post. Breeze Airways will provide daily service from the Orlando airport starting on Feb. 16, 2023. One-way fares begin at $149, according to the...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Groundbreaking held for Viera High School addition

VIERA, Fla. - Brevard Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for a new building at Viera High School. The new building will accommodate additional classrooms, a carpentry program, a choir program, and science labs, the district says. Thank you to Matthew Susin, Brevard County School Board Member, District...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

WATCH: Alligators bite each other in lengthy stalemate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was “shocked” when she came face-to-face with two angry alligators that were simultaneously clamped down on each other in a lengthy swamp battle on Nov. 2. The mighty standoff took place at the popular eco-tourist site, Ritch Grissom Memorial Wetlands in Brevard County, where Facebook user Crystal Urban […]
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Front rolls through Central Florida, bringing chance for showers, storms

Today's high: 77 degrees | Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: A front is moving across Central Florida this afternoon. Temperatures will steadily drop into the 60s. Ahead of the front are strong thunderstorms. Storms will continue to push off the coast of Volusia and Brevard counties until sunset. Expect wind gusts up to 40 mph, lightning, and small hail with the stronger storms.
ORLANDO, FL
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole

BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

The Clydesdales are coming to Apopka!

To Apopka and surrounding communities and all of Austin's Army…. Over the last four months, the Duran family has worked tirelessly to keep alive the memory and spirit of their son Austin, a fallen Apopka firefighter. The Duran's are dedicated advocates for support and safety within Apopka's first responder teams and have no plans to change that priority.
APOPKA, FL

