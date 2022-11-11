Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Publix Opens New Bar in OrlandoBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadlyJoAnn RyanOrlando, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Grandfather of victim in Jones High shooting wants added security at football games
Orlando - Orlando Police continue to investigate the shooting death of a teenager at a high school football game. Gamaine Brown, 19, died after shots rang out in a parking lot just yards from the football field where Jones High School was hosting Wekiva High School. Two others were injured in the incident.
fox35orlando.com
Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
Publix opens bars inside several Florida locations, including one in Orlando
It's a pint and a Pub Sub kind of day
fox35orlando.com
Florida neighbors build seawall hours before hurricane to save beachside business
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A beachside business owner in New Smyrna Beach is relieved her property was spared by the hurricane thanks to the help of her neighbors. Teri Corbett and her husband own a small beachside inn called Angel Inn the Sand. Corbett remembers the fear she felt as Hurricane Nicole moved in last week. Ian destroyed the dunes that protected her property.
fox35orlando.com
New details released in deadly shooting at Jones High School football game
ORLANDO, Fla. - A shooting outside a Florida high school football game left one person dead and sent players and spectators scrambling to safety. Orlando’s Jones High School was finishing a Saturday night playoff victory over Wekiva High when a gunman fired several shots in the parking lot during an altercation between two groups, said Eric Smith, the city’s police chief.
Florida woman wins $1 million Powerball prize from Publix ticket
A Florida woman is now much richer after claiming a million-dollar Powerball prize from the Florida Lottery.
fox35orlando.com
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind
The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off
An Orlando man claimed a million-dollar prize by playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. According to lottery officials, 63-year-old Nagendra KC purchased his winning CASH CLUB scratch-off ticket from a Circle K convenience store located at 700 South Kirkman Road in Orlando. He chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
WESH
Florida photographer captures incredible shot of gators, great blue heron
CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Florida wildlife photographer Ted Roberts captured an incredible sight at Orlando Wetlands Park. "I'm a volunteer at Orlando Wetlands Park. While waiting to give a tram tour we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto the road with a baby alligator in its mouth. Closely following the heron was the mother alligator futilely giving chase. The heron took flight as the mother alligator approached and this is one of the sequence of photos that I was able to take," he wrote in a submission to WESH 2.
fox35orlando.com
'People were running': Shooting at Jones High School football game leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt
ORLANDO, Fla. - On Saturday night, shots rang out at near the Jones High School football field in Orlando. Terry Walker was in the stands supporting his nephew, and heard the gunfire. "The first three shots rung out so powerful to where we were thinking the bullets were coming into the stadium," he said.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando airport to offer nonstop flights to this popular destination
ORLANDO, Fla. - An airline will soon offer nonstop flights from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Orange County, California, airport officials said in a Facebook post. Breeze Airways will provide daily service from the Orlando airport starting on Feb. 16, 2023. One-way fares begin at $149, according to the...
fox35orlando.com
Groundbreaking held for Viera High School addition
VIERA, Fla. - Brevard Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for a new building at Viera High School. The new building will accommodate additional classrooms, a carpentry program, a choir program, and science labs, the district says. Thank you to Matthew Susin, Brevard County School Board Member, District...
fox35orlando.com
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
WATCH: Alligators bite each other in lengthy stalemate
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was “shocked” when she came face-to-face with two angry alligators that were simultaneously clamped down on each other in a lengthy swamp battle on Nov. 2. The mighty standoff took place at the popular eco-tourist site, Ritch Grissom Memorial Wetlands in Brevard County, where Facebook user Crystal Urban […]
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Front rolls through Central Florida, bringing chance for showers, storms
Today's high: 77 degrees | Tonight's low: 62 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: A front is moving across Central Florida this afternoon. Temperatures will steadily drop into the 60s. Ahead of the front are strong thunderstorms. Storms will continue to push off the coast of Volusia and Brevard counties until sunset. Expect wind gusts up to 40 mph, lightning, and small hail with the stronger storms.
Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
click orlando
Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole
BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
theapopkavoice.com
The Clydesdales are coming to Apopka!
To Apopka and surrounding communities and all of Austin's Army…. Over the last four months, the Duran family has worked tirelessly to keep alive the memory and spirit of their son Austin, a fallen Apopka firefighter. The Duran's are dedicated advocates for support and safety within Apopka's first responder teams and have no plans to change that priority.
Comments / 0