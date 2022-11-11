DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 9, 2022) — We are happy to announce that Rapper Clifford Joseph Harris Jr (better known as T I and Tip) will be performing at Rhythm City Casino in the Event Center! Tickets are $100, $90, $75, $65, and $55 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. (This fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO