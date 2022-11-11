Read full article on original website
Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
Farmhouse Treats
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmhouse Treats is a small, hobby business operating out of homes in Viola, Illinois that was born out of a shared love of baking between a mother, her daughter, and a daughter-in-law. Teresa Bell, Ashlee Doonan, and Brittany Bell so enjoyed making delicious and highly decorated Christmas...
Just Meshing Things Up for the holidays
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Most of us love seasonal wreaths on a door, mantle or a wall--especially as we get into the Christmas and winter holiday season. Rhonda Williams of Muscatine has started a business of all handmade wreaths and other creations using mesh and ribbon. The business (out of her home and online in her Etsy Shop) is Just Meshing Things Up.
Sweet Tooth Snacks
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sweet Tooth Snacks is an ideal destination for popcorn and all things snacking. In addition to everyday snacks, they specialize in personalized items for gifting and special occasions like weddings, events, and corporate gifting. For more information or to shop, visit the store location at 3012 East...
Rhythm City Welcomes T I on Saturday, March 18
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 9, 2022) — We are happy to announce that Rapper Clifford Joseph Harris Jr (better known as T I and Tip) will be performing at Rhythm City Casino in the Event Center! Tickets are $100, $90, $75, $65, and $55 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. (This fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.
MLK Center to kick off 33rd Annual Thanksgiving meal event
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will hold its 33rd Annual Thanksgiving meals event Friday. The center, located at 630 9th St., will deliver free meals and provide curbside pickup from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities’ newest pizza joint, is already seeing some high demand after opening its doors Wednesday. Smash Pizza went from a mobile food truck to starting a brick-and-mortar location, a process years in the making for owner and chef Brian Olsen. “The food truck...
Have a holiday pop-up home party to benefit Argrow’s House
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The non-profit, Argrow’s House, is expanding on their holiday offerings this year including a chance for supporters to host Holiday Home Pop-Up Parties. Dr. Kit Ford discusses the mission of the group and explains how the parties can be an opportunity to grab friends, neighbors, family...
Moline basketball ready to tip off highly anticipated season
Moline basketball ready to tip off highly anticipated season
Girls Basketball: Nov. 15
A toddler was found dead following a mobile home fire early Monday in Walcott, police said. Light snow and flurries continue this afternoon into the evening. First Alert Forecast - Snow on the way for Tuesday with minor accumulations. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST.
The 11th annual Quad City Caregiver conference was held Nov 12 in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - The Quad City Caregiver conference kicked off Nov. 12 at the Golden Leaf Banquet Center in Davenport. People from all over the community gathered and enjoyed door prizes, giveaways and free snacks. This is the 11th annual running of the event, it featured 35 local vendors...
How to strengthen the immune system during winter virus season
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -NOSH Good Mood Food is a shopping destination in Geneseo for all things natural, organic, specialty, and healthful. The mission behind the store is really meant to embody a lifestyle. Tina Hernandez, NOSH Good Mood Food, discusses the store’s philosophy about food, especially during the holiday season....
First Alert Day Tuesday for accumulating snow
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect until midnight for accumulating snow. Light snow and flurries will continue through the afternoon hours, although less widespread than this morning. Temperatures will hover in the lower to middle 30s. Watch for some slick spots on the roads,...
The Healing Touch Massage Studio
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Justice Jacobs, owner The Healing Touch Massage Studio, informs the audience about the story of why she opened the business and services offered. The studio features the many treatment options including deep tissue massage, migraine tension relief, cupping, CBD, hot towels for feet and back, heated tables, eye mask, memory foam neck roll, athletic massages, couple massages, and relaxation techniques specific to client needs.
Boil advisory extended for parts of West Davenport and Blue Grass
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - A precautionary boil advisory has been extended for residents in West Davenport and Blue Grass. The advisory went into effect Saturday morning due to two water main breaks. The emergency repairs to the water mains were completed Saturday afternoon. Iowa American Water issued a boil advisory...
1 rescued from early morning house fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was rescued from a Davenport house fire that broke out early Monday. Around 5:36 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a fire in the 800 block of East 15th Street. The first crew on the scene reported smoke on the second floor, and...
Crews respond to early morning fire Monday in Walcott
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Firefighters responded to an early morning fire Monday at a mobile home park in Walcott. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew on scene said they could see flames when they arrived on the scene. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and...
Post Traumatic Purpose seminar supports first responders in the QCA
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A new course called “Post Traumatic Purpose’ has made it’s way to the Quad Cities and is geared towards raising awareness around mental health challenges that first responders are faced with. This course takes a deeper dive into how to recognize and handle...
Davenport man led officers on high-speed chase Sunday, police say
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested early Sunday after police say he lead them on a high-speed chase. Dennis Maurice Banks, 33, is charged with eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison, driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault on persons in certain occupations, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
Muscatine Power and Water expands into solar power
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Power and Water (MPW) is expanding its renewable energy portfolio by entering into an agreement for a solar project. The utility company has reached a Purchase Power Agreement with Nokomis Energy for the Muscatine Solar 1 project. In order for the historic project to continue MPW needed to secure support from local customers, like Grain Processing Corporation, HNI Corporation, and Bayer U.S. The companies have each signed on as anchor tenants, with a long-term commitment for a share of the output of the new solar project.
