Read full article on original website
Related
KOWB AM 1290
This Weekend In Laramie…Trains, Stars, and Holiday Bazaars!
The holiday season is jingling its way to us! How's that shopping going? Still not done yet? Well, this weekend is absolutely perfect for you! We have a couple of holiday bazaars and a book sale coming up! Maybe you'll be able to find something then? Make sure to go visit!
KOWB AM 1290
This Southeast Wyoming Scenic Byway Is Closed For The Winter
It's that time of the year again. The time when we want to make our way around Wyoming's beauty and wonder is coming to a close. At least in some parts. Really, very few parts. Specifically in the Snowy Range. WYDOT announced yesterday that the Snowy Range Scenic Byway will...
KOWB AM 1290
Hey Laramie: Join The Eppson Center’s Thanksgiving Dinner
The Eppson Center is inviting community members of all ages to enjoy a meal together this Thanksgiving!. The 25th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be happening this November 24, from 11 AM to 1 PM. The event will be absolutely free, for all ages to enjoy, and dine together. With...
KOWB AM 1290
-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming
A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
KOWB AM 1290
Thank A Veteran! Veterans Day Deals in Cheyenne and Laramie
November 11th is a time to celebrate the men and women who have served in our country's Armed Forces. As the daughter and granddaughter of a Veteran, nothing makes my day better than seeing so many businesses and community members choose to thank Veterans. This year, Cheyenne and Laramie have...
Here Are The Polling Places Within the City of Laramie
In case you got your dates mixed up, and maybe have not been bombarded with election ads, the elections are coming up tomorrow, and if you don't know where to go, we have got you covered!. Here's a list of where you can go voting tomorrow. Polling Places Within the...
KOWB AM 1290
Wyoming Historic Governor’s Mansion Gearing Up For Holidays
We got our first significant snow of the season last week. The feel is in the air. Downtown Cheyenne is beginning to cover itself with decorations, and the Depot Plaza is on full display. It must be time for the holidays. Well, we can say that, but there is one...
KOWB AM 1290
Here’s What Laramie Said They Like To Do In Winter
Laramie's winter is a long one, no doubt. But we're lucky (debatable) that we're in Wyoming, and there are so many things to do, in any season! Whether it be summer or winter recreation, Laramie won't disappoint as it is the perfect winter wonderland. So, we asked Laramie what are...
KOWB AM 1290
Tragedy to Triumph: Hear from Rodeo Star Amberly Snyder Nov. 10
In 2019, a biopic of a rodeo star overcoming tragedy aired on Netflix - raking in 350 million views worldwide. The film, titled "Walk, Ride, Rodeo.," shared the inspiring story of Amberly Snyder in her journey to overcome a tragic accident that left her paralyzed so that she could one day ride in rodeo again.
KOWB AM 1290
Law Enforcement to Crack Down on Drunk Drivers During Border War
One of college football's oldest rivalries will take place this Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Wyoming Cowboys travel to Fort Collins to tangle with the Colorado State Rams in the 114th edition of the Border War. In an effort to keep traveling football fans safe, law enforcement agencies from across...
KOWB AM 1290
A Foot Of Snow, 45 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains starting at 11 a.m. today [Nov. 9]. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Range and The Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with high winds up to 45 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow.
KOWB AM 1290
NWS Cheyenne: Warmer Saturday, Then Another Blast of Cold & Snow
Folks in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will want to enjoy Saturday's warmer temperatures because they won't be sticking around. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, another cold front will move across the region Sunday, dropping temperatures back down around the freezing mark. It will be a...
KOWB AM 1290
18+ Things Locals LOVE to HATE About Wyoming Winters
Winter has arrived in Wyoming with gusto. The storm that hit yesterday brought a few inches of snow plus plenty of ice to create a traffic nightmare on Pershing here in Cheyenne, though other parts of the state only got a nice dusting. With the return of snow, I found...
KOWB AM 1290
Grab Those Santa Costumes, Cheyenne’s Running Of The Santas Is Back
This is one of my favorite winter events that we have in Cheyenne, the annual Running of the Santas 0.5k. So, grab your best Santa suit, some buddies, and some Holiday Cheer. This year's Running of the Santas will take place December 3rd at 1 PM. The starting at 1 PM with registration starting at 12:15. The race itself will kick off at 15th and Bent with the finish line being in front of Accomplice Beer Co.
Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection
Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
KOWB AM 1290
District-Wide Crack Seal Project To Begin
Crews with Z and Z Seal Coating, Inc. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are starting a district-wide crack sealing project Tuesday, November 8th, weather permitting, according to a release by WYDOT earlier today. Crews will start with Wyoming Highway 230 at mile markers 33-42 Tuesday afternoon. Various road sections...
KOWB AM 1290
80 mph Winds Possible Today in SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible through today in southeast Wyoming. The agency issues a message this morning that included the following. Peak Wind gusts measured so far range from 65 to 78 mph across Wind Prone...
Laramie’s Small Business Owner, This Workshop’s FOR YOU
Small Business Saturday is right around the corner! If you have a small business, you won’t want to miss this. Join the Wyoming Community Navigator Program for an engaging workshop where you will learn to build anticipation and a pipeline of potential customers eager to purchase from you on Small Business Saturday.
Cheyenne Holiday Lights Tour To Kick Off Next Month
If you just can't wait for the holiday spirit to take you over like Scrooge after being kidnapped by ghosts, then good news! The 2022 Holiday Lights Tour is set to kick off next month with holiday cheer. When Does The Holiday Lights Tour Start In Cheyenne. Mark your calendars...
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0