ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Bruce Willis and Wife Emma Heming Willis Gush Over Demi Moore on Her 60th Birthday: ‘Love You Inside and Out’

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MD8Zb_0j7QZ2VA00
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It’s her day! Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis were some of the first to wish Demi Moore a happy 60th birthday.

The CocoBaba founder, 44, shared a selfie with Willis, 67, via her Instagram Story on Friday, November 11, to celebrate Moore’s major milestone. “Happy Birthday @demimoore,” she gushed. “We love you inside and out.”

In the sweet photo, Heming Willis and her husband each held up copies of Moore’s memoir, Inside Out, which hit shelves in 2019. The St. Elmo’s Fire actress reposted the loving message via her own Instagram Story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4gI0_0j7QZ2VA00
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis Courtesy of Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

Moore was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000, welcoming three daughters — Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis — before calling it quits. Despite their divorce, the former couple have remained friendly over the years.

“I still love Demi. We’re very close,” the Die Hard actor told Rolling Stone in 2000. “We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we’re probably as close now as we ever were. We realize we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. Our friendship continues. The institution has been set aside … It’s difficult to live your life and marriage under a magnifying glass, which is what happens to movie star couples.”

When Bruce tied the knot with Heming Willis in March 2009, the Ghost actress was there to celebrate the special occasion. Moore was also invited when the couple — who share daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8 — renewed their vows 10 years later.

“She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours,” the model gushed to Us Weekly in April 2019. “Again, I have so much respect for her. I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first. I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that. It was important for her to be there. She was at our first wedding. I loved having her there again. I wouldn’t do it without her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V7rqb_0j7QZ2VA00
Demi Moore Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The blended family quarantined together throughout the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Earlier this year, Moore joined Heming Willis in announcing the Sixth Sense star’s acting hiatus amid his battle with aphasia.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” read an Instagram statement signed by Bruce’s loved ones in March. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The Emmy winner’s wife “has been an absolute rock” for him during his health struggles, a source exclusively told Us at the time. “He’s blessed to have them on hand,” the insider added. “They’re all pulling together, and that’s what matters. … Emma, the girls and Demi are all united in being there for Bruce and ensuring he has the best possible treatment.”

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Sylvester Stallone gives update on Bruce Willis: He's 'been sort of incommunicado'

Sylvester Stallone feels for his friend and former co-star, Bruce Willis, who was recently diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked if he's in touch with the 67-year-old, he said Willis has "been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad."
Parade

Demi Moore's Toned Legs Steal the Show in New Photos

From swimwear to jackets, Demi Moore always makes a fashion statement. The actress put her long legs on display while showcasing a bright orange jacket from her latest collaboration. "Living in my new jacket from the Glenda Bailey x @PeruvianConnection collab 🧡," she captioned the two photos on her Instagram...
RadarOnline

'Bite Marks All Over!' Cher's Former Flame Raved Over Their Steamy Hookups Before Her Rumored Romance With Alexander 'AE' Edwards

Cher's former flame couldn't stop raving over their red-hot hookups before she sent the rumor mill into overdrive by holding hands with Amber Rose's ex-boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Insiders told RadarOnline.com that she previously rekindled her romance with a much-younger former stripper boyfriend, then 49-year-old Mark Connolly, just a few years back."Cher may be 70, but every time I see Mark after an encounter with her, he needs a day or two to recover!" a friend exclusively told us about the songstress, now 76, in 2017. "Mark shows up beaten and bruised — and with bite...
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
OK! Magazine

Halloween Hottie! Scout Willis Gets In The Holiday Spirit To Promote Her Concert

Scout Willis is stepping out of her famous parents' shadow. On Monday, October 24, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter took to Instagram to spread the word about her live performance alongside friend Odessa Jorgensen, and she added a seasonally appropriate twist to the promo by taking photos in a Halloween shop."Come see me and my child tonight 9 PM... or else," Willis said while holding a haunted baby doll and mask.Willis had fawned over her collaboration via social media a day earlier as well. WHO'S WHO? SCOUT WILLIS IS IDENTICAL TO MOM DEMI MOORE IN THESE SEXY SNAPS: PHOTOS"BACK...
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Brad Pitt 25 Years After Their Split: ‘He’s An Amazing Person’

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being friends with Brad Pitt over two decades after their breakup in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19. After answering how the pair managed to be friends after their split back in 1997, the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, had so many kind things to say about her ex, 58. “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I love him. He’s such a good person.”
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos

Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby

Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
TODAY.com

Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview

Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

244K+
Followers
24K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy