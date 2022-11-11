Read full article on original website
Earth, Wind, And Fire Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theatre
Earth, Wind and Fire will play Davenport’s Adler Theater, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Adler box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Coming to Adler Theatre on Feb 16th. Earth, Wind & Fire dominated the 70’s with their monster grooves and high energy, danceable hits. garnering 20 Grammy Award nominations (winning six as a group) and a Hall Of Fame Induction along the way.
Trivia Night Live Rockin’ The Tangled Wood Tuesday Night
Trivia Night Live is rolling into The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf every Tuesday at 7 p.m.!. Free To Play, with up to eight people per team playing in various categories. Trivia Night Live is a live interactive team trivia game played at your favorite restaurants and bars. The game consists of four rounds of questions of increasing difficulty and point values. Categories range from current events, history, geography, science, sports, and more….
Christmas in LeClaire event and parade will be ‘lit!’
Ring in the holiday season with Santas from around the world, food, fun and a parade that will truly be merry and bright! Greg Ludwig, Director of LeClaire’s Parks and Rec, dropped in to Local 4 to tell us all bout the holly, jolly experiences at Christmas in LeClaire.
The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
Find Fun Events This Week In The Illinois And Iowa FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
Davenport Community School District’s Annual Holiday Concert Coming To Iowa’s Adler Theatre
The public is cordially invited to attend the Davenport Community School District’s 70th Annual Holiday Concert, to be held at the beautiful and historic Adler Theatre on Tuesday, November 29, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The concert features the Central, North, and West high school music departments, and is FREE and OPEN to the public as a thank you for community support of the Fine Arts. Music by the Central High School Brass Choir will greet you starting at 6:30 p.m. in the theatre lobby. The concert will end at approximately 8:15 p.m.
Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
Meet The Latest Iowa And Illinois Pet Of The Week… Marnie!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. This magical girl is ready to meet her furever family! She is a senior pitbull mix born in 2011. She is searching for a home with plenty of cozy blankets for her to lay on and cute plush toys for her to cuddle! We think she will do well in a home with kiddos 6+ and possibly other laid-back dogs. Although she still has some pep in her step, her ideal home would have little to no stairs. She is hoping to spend her golden years in a loving furever home where she can soak up plenty of love and snuggles! Can you find it in your heart to give our sweet senior girl, Marnie, a place to call home?
QC exhibit tells a harrowing, historic tale
There’s an extraordinary exhibit on the fourth floor of the German American Heritage Center & Museum in Davenport that will be on view for less than two more weeks. “Witness to the Holocaust: The Mattes Family Letters” was installed last month, to be displayed through Nov. 27, and shares the tragic story of Markus and Anna Mattes.
The Bettendorf Public Library takes a look at what has shaped the Baby Boom generation
On Thursday, November 17th at 1:30 PM, Bettendorf author Tom Miller will present a special edition of Community Connections titled the “Class of 1964.” Mr. Miller’s presentation will review post-World War II history and the events that shaped the Baby Boom generation. His new novel, “A Place to Rest” takes place during the Baby Boom years (1946-1964) and Mr. Miller will be using excerpts from the book to illustrate points in the presentation. This free event will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. No registration is required to attend.
Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities’ newest pizza joint, is already seeing some high demand after opening its doors Wednesday. Smash Pizza went from a mobile food truck to starting a brick-and-mortar location, a process years in the making for owner and chef Brian Olsen. “The food truck...
Davenport Sgt. Andrew Harris goes 'Beyond the Badge' by making sure his community feels safe
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police officers and other law enforcement officials put their lives on the line daily, and many go above and beyond their everyday duties to make their communities safer and better. News 8's Beyond the Badge series pays tribute to those making a difference in their communities....
Last Chance To Give Your Verdict On ’21 Angry Jurors’ At Moline’s Playcrafters Barn Theatre
It’s your last chance to give your verdict on Playcrafters Barn Theatre’s “12 Angry Jurors” by Reginald Rose with a stage version by Sherman L. Sergel and directed by Mike Schulz this weekend! The last shows are this weekend, Friday & Saturday at 7:30 PM. Sunday...
Rock Island Library Fall Frieze Lectures’ Last Program Is Today
Fall Frieze Lectures, “Ideas That Changed Everything,” with Augustana College. Celebrate our 150th year with other ideas that had big impacts on their time. Join us at 2 pm, Thursday, Nov. 10 at our Downtown Library for free presentations by Augustana College professors.The speaker schedule has changed since our last email, so please read on!
ComedySportz Quad Cities Opens November 11 & 12
ComedySportz® Quad Cities returns to the stage this weekend – November 11 & 12. The show will perform every Friday & Saturday in its new home – The Spotlight Studio located within The Spotlight Theatre in Moline, Illinois. Long-time audience favorite improvisors will take the stage this...
Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch hosts John Heasly and Jerry Schroeder
The Bettendorf Public Library is hosting a free lunchtime concert on Friday, November 11th, 2022 at 12:00 PM. The live event is a part of the Library’s Brown Bag Lunch series and will take place at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. November’s Brown Bag Lunch features artists John Heasly and Jerry Schroeder. No registration is required for this free program. Attendees are invited to bring along their lunch to enjoy along with the music.
It’s Illegal To Have A Snowball Fight In These Davenport Areas
The 2022-23 snowy season is here but you can't just have a snowball fight anywhere you want. I love snowball fights. They freeze my gloves solid but it's satisfying to pelt your friend or family member with a big ball of frozen slush water pellets. Now that measurable snow has arrived in the QCA, we're coming into the season of viable snowball fight weather.
Winter Nights Winter Lights Sparks to Life November 18
11.18 – 12.11 WED – SUN | 5-9 PM. *Open: New Year’s Eve and the night of New Year’s Day. *Closed: Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. The outdoor gardens will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, featuring new, entertaining experiences. Explore the Sun Garden, Children’s Garden, lawns, pond and pocket gardens of our outdoor light exhibit as you experience our largest fundraiser of the year. New this year, visit the Conductors’ Garden for a dancing light show featuring a live recording from the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.
Biz Buzz Monday: Maquoketa couple relocating, renaming gym
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Maquoketa, Iowa, we will share other developments...
