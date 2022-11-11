ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Shore News Network

38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 38-year-old man was shot to death on November 9th in Southeast, D.C. Shortly after midnight, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered Darnell Shaw Junior of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Shaw was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Release Photo of Murder Suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department released a photo of the murder suspect who shot 21-year-old Juwaan Henry to death on August 25th in Northwest, D.C. Shortly after 8 pm, police responded to a shooting on the 800 Block of 7th Street. Police found Henry suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital. He did not survive. 24-year-old Dwayne Brooks, Junior of D.C. was identified as the suspect. Brooks is wanted for First Degree Murder. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Murder Suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A shooting in Southeast D.C. left a man dead, and a roadway closed Tuesday morning as police investigate at the scene. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Southern Avenue Southeast, right by the D.C.-Maryland state line, after a report of a shooting around 5:50 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

1 shot at 7-Eleven in Prince George's County: Police

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A shooting took place at a 7-Eleven in Prince George's County Tuesday night, Prince George's police confirmed. The alleged shooting was in the 3300 block of Branch Avenue in Hillcrest Heights. A man was reportedly shot and his injuries are considered serious, police...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Man injured in Metrobus stabbing in PG County

A stabbing and robbery occurred on a Metrobus Monday afternoon on the H12 route near Iverson Street and 23rd Parkway in Prince George's County. One adult male victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to MTPD.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Struck, Killed in Capitol Heights Hit-and-Run: Police

A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, authorities said. Officers responded to the 6500 block of Walker Mill Road at around 7 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian collision, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was found unresponsive in...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police release video in fatal road-rage shooting in effort to find gunman

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Maryland State Police released video of a road-rage shooting from March in which a tow truck driver was killed in an effort to find the gunman. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C., was shot on March 19 while traveling east on U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway in Prince George's County, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital

TEMPLE HILLS, MD – 13-year-old Jayz Agnew of Temple Hills was raking leaves in his front yard last Tuesday when he was shot in front of his Hillcrest Heights home. On Friday, he died in the hospital. Now, the Prince George’s County Police Department is searching for his killer and offering a $25,000 reward. Detectives are seeking to identify three alleged suspects who shot the young boy outside his home at around 5:28 pm on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. Officers responding to the scene found Jayz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They provided treatment at the The post 13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Police identify man found dead in car after gunfire in Dumfries

Police have identified a man found dead in the driver's seat of a car early Saturday morning in Dumfries after residents reported gunfire. Officers were called to the area of Williamstown and Old Triangle roads at 5:35 a.m. after "multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
DUMFRIES, VA
Bay Net

Suspect In Custody For Fatal Stabbing In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a recent fatal stabbing. The suspect is 24-year-old Joshua Molette Anderson of Upper Marlboro. He’s charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. On October 30, 2022, at...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police seeks assistance with unsolved murder investigation

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are looking for information on a deadly shooting near an Owings Mills apartment complex in October, according to authorities. Robert Perkins, 40, was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2., police said.He died a few days later at a local hospital, according to authorities.This is the second time within the past several weeks that county detectives have asked for the public's assistance with their investigation into the death of Perkins.Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact the police at 410-307-2020.   
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
