Kevin Conroy, iconic voice of Batman, dead at 66

By Andrew Court
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Kevin Conroy, who famously voiced Batman in multiple TV shows, has died at the age of 66.

The star’s death was confirmed Friday by Diane Pershing, a voice actress who worked alongside Conroy on multiple projects.

“Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “He’s been ill for a while but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans. He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world.”

Cancer has been reported as the cause of death.

Conroy started voicing Batman/Bruce Wayne in “Batman: The Animated Series,” which ran from 1992 to 1995. His distinct, gravelly voice soon became synonymous with the cartoon character, whom he went on to voice in various other projects over the following two-plus decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XG7la_0j7QY68h00
Voice actor Conroy has died at the age of 66. He had reportedly been unwell for some time. Conroy is pictured above in 2021.

Conroy’s final project was the 2019 animated movie “Justice League vs. the Fatal Five,” produced by Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hXrI_0j7QY68h00
Conroy is pictured at a 2014 comic book convention in California.

Conroy’s death was mourned by thousands of fans on Twitter, including several prominent figures in the comic book world.

“Kevin Conroy is gone. His deep and distinctive voice was the definitive sound of Batman for several generations of fans. I’m absolutely stunned and devastated. RIP,” film critic Zaki Hasan wrote.

“Mortal Kombat” co-creator Ed Boon also paid tribute, posting: “So sad to hear about Kevin Conroy. He was THE voice of Batman for generations, including our ‘INJUSTICE’ games. So iconic. What a loss. RIP.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHQBT_0j7QY68h00
Conroy started voicing Batman/Bruce Wayne in “Batman: The Animated Series,” which ran from 1992 to 1995.

Conroy — who was born in New York and raised in Connecticut — attended Juilliard where he was a roommate of Robin Williams.

After graduation, he appeared in Shakespeare plays, soap operas and sitcoms, landing guest roles on “Murphy Brown” and “Cheers.” However, his career did not fully take off until he began voicing Batman in his mid-30s.

Conroy — who was openly gay — won acclaim earlier this year for penning his own story titled “Finding Batman,” a work which recounted his life and experiences as a gay man.

He is survived by his husband, Vaughn C. Williams.

