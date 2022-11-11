Possible squatter killed in early-morning NYC blaze: cops

A woman believed to be a squatter was killed as a blaze swept through a Brooklyn building early Friday, authorities said.

The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. on the third floor of the apartment complex on Van Siclen Avenue near Fulton Street in Cypress Hills, the FDNY said.

Once firefighters extinguished the blaze, the unidentified woman was discovered unconscious and unresponsive inside a second-floor apartment, police said.

The FDNY responds to the scene of a fire at 124 Van Siclen Avenue, where a possible squatter was found dead. Seth Gottfried

The deadly fire broke out just before 4 a.m. Friday. Seth Gottfried

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention, the FDNY said.

A firefighter ascends a fire escape at the Cypress Hills apartment. Seth Gottfried

A dozen units, with 60 fire and EMS personnel, responded to the scene.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation later in the morning.