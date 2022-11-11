ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

9-month-old boy in stroller killed in broad daylight shooting on California street

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A 9-month-old baby boy was shot dead in broad daylight in California — when a gunman opened fire from a car and struck the infant in his stroller, police said.

The boy’s mom was out walking with her boyfriend and son at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Merced when bullets rang out from a passing car, the Merced Police Department said in a statement.

The mom quickly scooped up her son, Darius Grigsby, and ran to a McDonald’s a block away to get help.

Workers at the fast food chain said the distressed mom initially thought her son was choking after being scared by the sound of gunfire, reported the station KMPH.

According to police, a gunman opened fire from a car and fatally shot an infant in his stroller.
KFSN

“Me and another manager ran up to her, he called 911 and I placed my hand on the baby and I saw the blood on the mom’s shirt,” a McDonald’s employee recalled.

The infant was pronounced dead at the McDonald’s despite paramedics’ life-saving efforts.

Police said they do not believe the 9-month-old baby was the gunman’s intended target.

​​The mom quickly ran to a McDonald's a block away with her son to get help.
KFSN
Authorities pronounced the infant dead at the McDonald's despite paramedics' life-saving efforts.
KFSN

“We don’t know what the motive is,” Lt. Joseph Perez told ABC30 . “At this point, it’s possible that maybe one of the parents was a possible target and the child was just tragically caught in the crossfire.”

As of Friday morning, no suspects have been named and no arrests have been made.

During a vigil at the scene of the shooting Thursday, Darius’ great-aunt said his devastated mother was struggling to come to terms with what had happened.

The Merced Police Department believes the 9-month-old baby was not the gunman’s intended target.
KFSN

“She is taking it very hard,” Elena Perez told ABC30 . “She is still in denial. She is still thinking that it’s not true.”

Darius’ aunt Andrea Bolanos described her nephew as a cheerful baby who was always smiling.

“He didn’t deserve to go like this, especially this soon,” she said in a statement. “He was just starting to enjoy food and being mobile.”

New York Post

New York Post

