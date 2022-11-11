Madi Williams leads Oklahoma women's basketball past SMU

NORMAN – Beatrice Culliton got the steal, and Nevaeh Tot did the rest.

The Oklahoma women's basketball team held a comfortable lead in the closing moments of Friday's game against SMU when Culliton intercepted a pass and looked to start a fast break. All that took was a pass to Tot, who turned on the jets and split a pair of defenders on her way to a scoop layup.

It was the finishing touch for the Sooners, who earned a 97-74 win over the Mustangs.

"I thought we did some really great things," head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. "I love the way we're sharing the basketball. I love the depth of the team. I'm just really excited. I thought today was a really good day."

Here are three takeaways from the win:

OU’s lockdown defense gets negated by fouls in first quarter

Skylar Vann clapped her hands in frustration.

OU held a 13-7 lead with 4:28 left in the first quarter when SMU’s Tamia Jones caught a pass in the corner. The junior guard launched a 3-point attempt and was knocked to the floor by Vann, who was closing out, as whistles sounded.

The foul awarded Jones with three free throws, and she cashed in on all of them.

OU’s defense suffocated SMU in the opening quarter. The Mustangs only shot 3-for-17 from the floor (17.6%) and 1-for-6 from deep (16.7%), but they stayed alive thanks to the charity stripe.

OU committed five fouls in the quarter, which led to SMU going 8-for-9 from the free throw line. As a result, the Sooners only led 22-15 entering the second quarter.

Ball movement leads to open 3-points in second quarter

Tot was in a foot race with a stampede of Mustangs.

OU led 30-17 with 7:59 left in the second quarter when the junior guard gathered a pass and went on a solo fastbreak. Four SMU defenders were boxing Tot in as she crossed halfcourt, so she wisely hit the brakes and looked for a trailing teammate.

Tot found Taylor Robertson, who then found the bottom of the net on a catch-and-shoot triple.

OU shot 5-for-7 from behind the arc in the second quarter, and all five of the made shots came off assists. The Sooners’ 3-point barrage helped them lead by as much as 16 points in the second quarter and enter halftime with a 49-37 edge.

"I think our spacing was good," Baranczyk said. "We naturally make the right reads when we're in the right space... I think there were some really great, great possessions today, especially with us being able to share that ball. And our spacing is continuing to get better and better."

Madi Williams shoulders load on offense

Madi Williams had a pair of SMU defenders in her face, but it didn’t matter.

OU led 69-59 with 13 seconds left in the third quarter when the redshirt senior forward called for the ball on the perimeter. Kennedy Tucker tried to feed it to her, but the pass sailed just outside her reach.

Vann scooped up the loose ball and gave it to Williams, who only had two seconds left on the shot clock. She jabbed and elevated over a pair of SMU defenders for a 3-point attempt that splashed through the rim.

It was that kind of a day for Williams. She finished with a game-high 25 points and went 3-for-3 from distance.

This marked the first time in her career that Williams went perfect from 3-point range in a game with at least three attempts.

"I think my teammates can take just as much credit as I can because they get me the ball," Williams said. "We work to getting each other open, and I think that played a lot into this performance today."

Oklahoma vs. SMU live updates

A Twitter List by jeffpattOKC

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Madi Williams leads Oklahoma women's basketball past SMU