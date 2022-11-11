ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Are Worcester schools safe? Officials commission audit to help find out

By Jeff A. Chamer, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

WORCESTER — School officials have hired a company to review its safety plans and policies.

A comprehensive audit will look at, among other things, different measures in the district, such as locks and cameras in school buildings, emergency response capabilities and the effectiveness of unarmed security guards in schools.

It was one of several safety strategies and programs administrators announced to School Committee members Thursday evening.

"School safety isn't a person and it isn't a department," WPS Deputy Superintendent Brian Allen said. "School safety is the practices, procedures and resources that we collectively put in place and practice every day to keep students and staff safe."

The audit, which is slated to begin within the next 30 days, will be conducted by Guideposts Solutions, a New York consulting company, and School Safety Director Robert Pezzella.

Pezzella said he hopes the company will provide updates on improvements regularly.

The district is taking other measures to not only ensure that school buildings are safe and secure, but that teachers and administrators are prepared to act in emergency situations.

An Enhanced 911 smartphone app called Intrado will be available to teachers to help put them directly in touch with Worcester police, and they will also continue to undergo training, such as active shooter-response training.

The district will pilot a program at North High School and Sullivan Middle School that involves the hiring of what are being called school climate and culture specialists, to help monitor students throughout the school day.

With three at North and two at Sullivan Middle, the specialists will also focus on keeping hallways and spaces where students gather - such as the lunchroom - safe. They will be trained to break up fights in schools, Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez said.

New name for school officers

The district is working on the memorandum of understanding with the Police Department, she said. The title of the officers involved also changed from school liaison officer to special duty officer.

Although the name was changed, the role still have to adhere to the minimum standards set by the state model memorandum, the superintendent said.

Pezzella said that the police chief decided to change the name because he felt it would be a "better title for his former SROs (school resource officers)."

Committee members also heard from Kareem Tatum, the executive director of schools in the North Quadrant, about 24 emergency calls placed in the district between between Aug. 29 and Nov. 3, which included calls to emergency medical services, the police and fire departments:

  • 15 to emergency medical services for incidents such as respiratory needs, seizures, playground injuries and mental health concerns.
  • Eight to the Worcester Police Department for incidents including off-campus domestic violence issues, investigation of social media threats, and caretaker confrontation on school grounds.
  • One to the Worcester Fire Department for a school building fire.

About an hour before the committee meeting began, hundreds of members of the Educational Association of Worcester gathered on Main Street, just outside of City Hall, to help push for contract negotiations. The group eventually made its way up to also speak directly to committee members once the meeting began.

Chris Brennan, an English teacher at Worcester Technical High School who also serves as a building delegate for the union, said that, among other things, the two big aspects of the contract they were pushing were an increase of wages and a guaranteed prep period for all elementary school teachers, which, he said, is currently not reality.

