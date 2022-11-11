12-year-old girls cause $350K in damage to Florida business, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three girls, aged 12 to 13 years old, were arrested Thursday after authorities said they caused $350,000 in damage to a business in Volusia County.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the three girls “created their own disaster” when they vandalized Imperial Foam & Insulation located in Ormond Beach.

The sheriff’s office said the three slashed bags of raw polystyrene material, spray-paint graffitied, and crashed forklifts crashed into products, smashing property. Pictures provided by authorities show the aftermath of the vandals. Police also provided a picture of a phallus spray-painted on a wall. News Channel 8 has chosen to withhold that image.

(Courtesy of Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities noted that two of the girls even spray-painted their names onto foam blocks.

They were caught a short time later when an employee entered the warehouse, overheard the spraying, and saw the girls running from the building.

Each girl was trespassed from the property and charged with burglary of a business and criminal mischief, both enhanced felonies due to the state of emergency.

