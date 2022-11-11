ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wpde.com

Carolina Lights returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia’s rapid shelter homes 40% occupied after two weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s rapid shelter is two weeks old and already housing the chronically unhoused. Columbia Director of Homeless Services Kameisha Heppard confirmed to WIS on Monday a total of 20 out of the 50 rapid shelter homes are occupied, representing 40 percent occupancy. The homes are...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia, DHEC highlight Diabetes Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia and SC DHEC are highlighting November as Diabetes Awareness Month. ABC Columbia’s Miya Payton reports on why Columbia City Council members and state health officials are encouraging the community to get screened. For DHEC information click here https://scdhec.gov/health/diseases-conditions/diabetes.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Pet adoptions, Harvest Hope Food Drive, and more!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You have a chance to bring home a forever friend this holiday season. Columbia Animal Services will be holding an adoption special this month. The “thankful for a home” special is held at the shelter located on Humane Lane from November 21-30. The adoption...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday? An investigation by WIS found it wasn’t an earthquake. A representative from Fort Jackson said the South Carolina National Guard is conducting a series of demolition exercises. This is done as part of a two-week re-classification for engineers. The class is held approximately four times a year.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pillsbury unveils new interactive holiday sweater

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—It’s now sweater weather, and ugly holiday sweater events will be coming up soon. Pillsbury has the perfect sweater for you, starring it’s famous Doughboy. It has the Doughboy on the front, and if you press his stomach, he says his iconic “Hoo Hoo!”
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Out in Petticoat Junction in Aiken, there is a house with almost 20 people always sitting on the porch watching the traffic go by. These aren’t real people ... they’re porch people. “It’s very enjoyable sitting out here rocking, and just waving with a...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington Coroner identifies Comanchee Trail homicide victim

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is releasing the identity of a man who was shot and killed during an incident Monday shortly after 1:30 pm. at 1035 Comanchee Trail located in Riverbanks Retreat Apartments. According to Fisher, Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Community turkey giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vic Burnell, the founder of Victory Promotions is partnering with several organizations and rapper Blacc Zacc to host the organization’s fifteenth annual turkey giveaway. Organizers say this year’s goal is to give away at least 250 turkeys. The event will take place on Saturday,...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lower Richland HS employee arrested

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–An employee at Lower Richland High School was arrested Tuesday after an altercation with a student. Richland School District One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon says the employee Shermanda Thompson who worked as a campus monitor, was in a physical altercation with the student Tuesday morning. Dr....
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future

CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Bethel Hanberry Elementary officially dedicated in ceremony

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Bethel Hanberry Elementary in Richland School District Two was formally dedicated Sunday. Students and staff at Bethel-Hanberry Elementary school invited everyone to join them Sunday afternoon for the formal dedication. The doors actually opened to students back in August. The formal dedication was a way to kick...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

USC Veterans Day 5K Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The 5th Annual USC Veteran’s Day 5 K is scheduled for Sunday. The 5K, sponsored by the Veterans and Military Affairs Department at USC, will take place Sunday, November 13, at 2pm. The 5K will start at 1801 Grille on Lincoln Street in Columbia. The 5K...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Carolina Clemson rivalry renewed at high noon Nov. 26 on ABC Columbia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The Carolina-Clemson rivalry will be renewed in 2022 in front of a national network television audience. According to a release from the USC athletic department the Gamecocks and the Tigers will tangle at noon on ABC Columbia. This will be the 118th match-up in one...
COLUMBIA, SC

