wpde.com
Carolina Lights returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its...
WIS-TV
Columbia’s rapid shelter homes 40% occupied after two weeks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s rapid shelter is two weeks old and already housing the chronically unhoused. Columbia Director of Homeless Services Kameisha Heppard confirmed to WIS on Monday a total of 20 out of the 50 rapid shelter homes are occupied, representing 40 percent occupancy. The homes are...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia, DHEC highlight Diabetes Awareness Month
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia and SC DHEC are highlighting November as Diabetes Awareness Month. ABC Columbia’s Miya Payton reports on why Columbia City Council members and state health officials are encouraging the community to get screened. For DHEC information click here https://scdhec.gov/health/diseases-conditions/diabetes.
abccolumbia.com
Update: West Columbia Police say barricaded scene off Westgate Drive is now secure
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– West Columbia Police say a scene off Westgate Drive is now secure. According to Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Westgate Drive about a domestic violence related shooting incident on November 15, 2022, at approximately 9:30 AM. A female victim was located and...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Pet adoptions, Harvest Hope Food Drive, and more!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You have a chance to bring home a forever friend this holiday season. Columbia Animal Services will be holding an adoption special this month. The “thankful for a home” special is held at the shelter located on Humane Lane from November 21-30. The adoption...
WIS-TV
Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday? An investigation by WIS found it wasn’t an earthquake. A representative from Fort Jackson said the South Carolina National Guard is conducting a series of demolition exercises. This is done as part of a two-week re-classification for engineers. The class is held approximately four times a year.
abccolumbia.com
Pillsbury unveils new interactive holiday sweater
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—It’s now sweater weather, and ugly holiday sweater events will be coming up soon. Pillsbury has the perfect sweater for you, starring it’s famous Doughboy. It has the Doughboy on the front, and if you press his stomach, he says his iconic “Hoo Hoo!”
WRDW-TV
Aiken County woman keeps good company with porch dolls
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Out in Petticoat Junction in Aiken, there is a house with almost 20 people always sitting on the porch watching the traffic go by. These aren’t real people ... they’re porch people. “It’s very enjoyable sitting out here rocking, and just waving with a...
coladaily.com
Lexington Coroner identifies Comanchee Trail homicide victim
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is releasing the identity of a man who was shot and killed during an incident Monday shortly after 1:30 pm. at 1035 Comanchee Trail located in Riverbanks Retreat Apartments. According to Fisher, Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man to donate 500 Chick-fil-A sandwiches to Prisma Children’s Hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health Children’s Hospital is receiving a donation of 500 Chick-fil-A sandwiches from a good samaritan. Gable Burnett is using all of his accumulated Chick-fil-A app points to provide the free meals to patients and staff on Nov. 18. Inspired by Burnett’s action, Chick-fil-A on...
wach.com
Richland One investigating after classroom altercation sends student to urgent care
COLUMBIA, SC — A parent in the Richland One School District voiced concerns after she claims her daughter had to go to urgent care after being attacked by a group of students at Hopkins middle school. The mother who wanted to keep the family’s identity anonymous tells WACH FOX...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Community turkey giveaway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vic Burnell, the founder of Victory Promotions is partnering with several organizations and rapper Blacc Zacc to host the organization’s fifteenth annual turkey giveaway. Organizers say this year’s goal is to give away at least 250 turkeys. The event will take place on Saturday,...
Bradford Pear Tree exchange coming to Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Bradford Pears might look pretty to the eye in the spring and fall, but as it turns out, they're an invasive species taking over South Carolina forests, and the newer trees have thorns. "It really doesn't have a great wildlife value," Clemson Extension horticulture agent...
abccolumbia.com
SC Dept. Veterans Affairs and Harvest Hope host Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) and Harvest Hope Food Bank are partnering to host a Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans and their families. The food drive is underway now through November 18, 2022. Harvest Hope is asking the public to kindly donate...
abccolumbia.com
Lower Richland HS employee arrested
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–An employee at Lower Richland High School was arrested Tuesday after an altercation with a student. Richland School District One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon says the employee Shermanda Thompson who worked as a campus monitor, was in a physical altercation with the student Tuesday morning. Dr....
WLTX.com
'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future
CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
abccolumbia.com
Bethel Hanberry Elementary officially dedicated in ceremony
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Bethel Hanberry Elementary in Richland School District Two was formally dedicated Sunday. Students and staff at Bethel-Hanberry Elementary school invited everyone to join them Sunday afternoon for the formal dedication. The doors actually opened to students back in August. The formal dedication was a way to kick...
abccolumbia.com
USC Veterans Day 5K Sunday
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The 5th Annual USC Veteran’s Day 5 K is scheduled for Sunday. The 5K, sponsored by the Veterans and Military Affairs Department at USC, will take place Sunday, November 13, at 2pm. The 5K will start at 1801 Grille on Lincoln Street in Columbia. The 5K...
1 dead, 1 arrested after deputies say argument leads to shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) say one person has died and a suspect has been arrested after an argument led to a shooting Sunday afternoon. According to RCSD, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Hardwood Drive...
abccolumbia.com
Carolina Clemson rivalry renewed at high noon Nov. 26 on ABC Columbia
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The Carolina-Clemson rivalry will be renewed in 2022 in front of a national network television audience. According to a release from the USC athletic department the Gamecocks and the Tigers will tangle at noon on ABC Columbia. This will be the 118th match-up in one...
