Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving mealsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve affordable housing alternatives in or near downtown. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments will replace the distressed HUD-assisted housing and will break ground in 2023. The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve...
Rape on campus: 3 rape reports in 5 days at UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months. Looking through the UNC Police crime log, WRAL News found 13 reported...
The Liberty Street Apartments on Main Street in Durham were demolished today as a part of the city's redevelopment plan. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments will help improve affordable housing options for those living in or near downtown Durham. WRAL's Monica Casey shows us how this kind of development will help the Durham Housing Authority improve housing without raising rents for current residents.
Search for missing Wendell boy enters Day 2
The search will resume Wednesday for 9-year-old Bentley Stancil, who never got on his bus Tuesday and ran into the woods. The search will resume Wednesday for 9-year-old Bentley Stancil, who never got on his bus Tuesday and ran into the woods. Reporter: Nia HardenPhotographer: Charles BradleyWeb Editor: Faye Prosser.
'Justice will be done:' Families of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods turn out for murder suspect's court hearing
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Issiah Mehki Ross, the 17-year-old charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, made a brief first court appearance on Tuesday. Ross, who went to school with Clark at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane,...
Demolition of Durham's Liberty Street Apartments part of city's plan to revitalize downtown
The Liberty Street Apartments on Main Street in Durham are being demolished as a part of the Durham Housing Authority’s plant to revitalize its downtown. A new complex will replace the distressed HUD-assisted housing. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments are scheduled to break ground in early 2023 and will offer 72 family units as a part of the city’s efforts to improve affordable housing alternatives in or near downtown.
Women, 19 and 20, killed in head-on crash on I-440 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two women were killed Tuesday in a wrong-way crash that closed the entire eastbound direction of I-440 near New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. near Exit 13 for New Bern Avenue. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department said a Honda Civic...
Food Lion Deals Nov. 16-24: Turkey, ham, sweet potatoes, shredded cheese, pies, pizza, rolls
Food Lion has new sales running Nov. 16-24 including turkey, ham, sweet potatoes, shredded cheese, dinner rolls, glazed doughnuts, whipped topping, frozen vegetables, Turkey Hill Ice Cream, Mrs. Smith's Pies, Red Baron Pizza and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad and are...
Issiah Ross, who went to school with Devin Clark at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane, will be tried as an adult. He has been in custody since Oct. 5. Issiah Ross, who went to school with Devin Clark at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane, will be tried as an adult. He has been in custody since Oct. 5.
Car chase ends in crash north of downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A chase ended in a crash Sunday north of downtown Raleigh. The chase started around 1 a.m. near Wake Forest Road and ended in a neighborhood on Mordecai Drive. Only one car was involved. The State Highway Patrol began chasing the car after the driver was...
Sanford mother finds 25-year-old man in her teen's bedroom
SANFORD, N.C. — In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Sanford Police responded to a home in Sanford, where a man was found inside a child's bedroom. The 13-year-old child's mother called police after finding the suspect inside her daughter's bedroom. Wildel Bravo Rodriguez, 25, was still at the...
Police: Man dies after shooting in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left one person injured. Police said around 7:30 p.m. calls came in about a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers said they located a male who had been shot. He was taken to a...
Issiah Mehki Ross, the 17-year-old charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, made a brief first court appearance on Tuesday. Issiah Mehki Ross, the 17-year-old charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Lyric...
Cumberland sheriff challenges new class of deputies at graduation
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to fill the ranks. That's true in Cumberland County as well. Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright is finding ways to fill the gaps with 19 cadets who turned into deputies on Tuesday as a Basic Law Enforcement Training class graduated.
Bentley Stancil left his home on Tuesday morning on Outrigger Drive in Wendell, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office. Bentley Stancil left his home on Tuesday morning on Outrigger Drive in Wendell, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office.
Holly Springs teens, 15 and 17, killed in head-on crash in Wayne County
LA GRANGE, N.C. — Four people, including two teenagers from Holly Springs, were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 70 Bypass. The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. in La Grange, near the Wayne and Lenior County line. Officials said the wrong-way driver, Roy...
Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — A man died Saturday after a hit-and-run crash in Sanford. Around 5:30 p.m., officers with the Sanford Police Department responded to a crash on N. Horner Boulevard at the intersection of Carthage Street. They found Lance Edward Grames, 44, in the road with serious injuries. Grames...
Fayetteville man charged after Harnett County man dies of drug overdose
A Harnett County man who died of a drug overdose has led to a Fayetteville man's arrest. On Sunday, first responders found a 53-year-old man unresponsive at a residence on Roger Curtis Lane in Spring Lake. A Harnett County Sheriff's Office investigation revealed the man had purchased narcotics from Lamont...
An Amber Alert was issued just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, hours after police initially announced their search. An Amber Alert was issued just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, hours after police initially announced their search. Reporter: Julian GracePhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
Three men face multiple felony drug charges
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Alamance County Street Crimes and Special Operations Unit conducted a routine traffic stop on Chapel Hill Rd. at Maple Ave. in Burlington. During the course of the stop, a K-9 gave a positive indication of contraband in the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted,...
