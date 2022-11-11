ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DURHAM, NC
Rape on campus: 3 rape reports in 5 days at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months. Looking through the UNC Police crime log, WRAL News found 13 reported...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Demolition of Liberty Street Apartments makes way for new, improved affordable housing in Durham

The Liberty Street Apartments on Main Street in Durham were demolished today as a part of the city's redevelopment plan. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments will help improve affordable housing options for those living in or near downtown Durham. WRAL's Monica Casey shows us how this kind of development will help the Durham Housing Authority improve housing without raising rents for current residents.
DURHAM, NC
WENDELL, NC
Demolition of Durham's Liberty Street Apartments part of city's plan to revitalize downtown

The Liberty Street Apartments on Main Street in Durham are being demolished as a part of the Durham Housing Authority’s plant to revitalize its downtown. A new complex will replace the distressed HUD-assisted housing. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments are scheduled to break ground in early 2023 and will offer 72 family units as a part of the city’s efforts to improve affordable housing alternatives in or near downtown.
DURHAM, NC
Women, 19 and 20, killed in head-on crash on I-440 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two women were killed Tuesday in a wrong-way crash that closed the entire eastbound direction of I-440 near New Bern Avenue in Raleigh. The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. near Exit 13 for New Bern Avenue. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department said a Honda Civic...
RALEIGH, NC
Car chase ends in crash north of downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A chase ended in a crash Sunday north of downtown Raleigh. The chase started around 1 a.m. near Wake Forest Road and ended in a neighborhood on Mordecai Drive. Only one car was involved. The State Highway Patrol began chasing the car after the driver was...
RALEIGH, NC
Sanford mother finds 25-year-old man in her teen's bedroom

SANFORD, N.C. — In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Sanford Police responded to a home in Sanford, where a man was found inside a child's bedroom. The 13-year-old child's mother called police after finding the suspect inside her daughter's bedroom. Wildel Bravo Rodriguez, 25, was still at the...
SANFORD, NC
Police: Man dies after shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left one person injured. Police said around 7:30 p.m. calls came in about a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers said they located a male who had been shot. He was taken to a...
DURHAM, NC
Cumberland sheriff challenges new class of deputies at graduation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to fill the ranks. That's true in Cumberland County as well. Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright is finding ways to fill the gaps with 19 cadets who turned into deputies on Tuesday as a Basic Law Enforcement Training class graduated.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. — A man died Saturday after a hit-and-run crash in Sanford. Around 5:30 p.m., officers with the Sanford Police Department responded to a crash on N. Horner Boulevard at the intersection of Carthage Street. They found Lance Edward Grames, 44, in the road with serious injuries. Grames...
SANFORD, NC
Amber Alert issued for missing Wake County 9-year-old

An Amber Alert was issued just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, hours after police initially announced their search. An Amber Alert was issued just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, hours after police initially announced their search. Reporter: Julian GracePhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
Three men face multiple felony drug charges

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Alamance County Street Crimes and Special Operations Unit conducted a routine traffic stop on Chapel Hill Rd. at Maple Ave. in Burlington. During the course of the stop, a K-9 gave a positive indication of contraband in the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted,...
BURLINGTON, NC

