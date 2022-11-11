Read full article on original website
Concerns grow over violence in Downtown Grand Rapids
Many of the business owners in the downtown area are taking additional safety precautions as reports of violent incidents increase.
Safety improvements being made to dozens of Kalamazoo intersections
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Safety improvements are coming to 75 intersections in the city of Kalamazoo, that city officials say, will better protect both motorists and pedestrians. Audible pedestrian speakers will be added, long with improved crosswalk markings, light-reflective backplates and traffic light stabilizing wire tethers. A grant, awarded by...
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
Two people face charges for selling to 'minor' in Battle Creek vape shop sting
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people from Battle Creek face charges for selling vape items to police officers posing as minors in a sting operation Tuesday. After receiving concerns from multiple agencies and parents, Battle Creek Police conducted a sting operation on four local vape shops, officers said. Battle...
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
WMU Turkey Trot to kick off Saturday in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University Turkey Trot is scheduled to return in person Saturday. Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan. The 5K race dedicated to the Thanksgiving holiday gives the option of either in person on WMU's campus, or virtually - your neighborhood, local park, trail, or even a treadmill - according to event organizers.
Grand Rapids Cookies with a Cause to celebrate 4th annual cookie drive for troops
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Although Veterans Day is over, Grand Rapids Cookies with a Cause is still celebrating our troops. The non-profit, volunteer group is anticipated to celebrate their 4th annual Cookie Drive for Troops Saturday, Dec. 3, organizers said. Michigan departure ceremony: Gov. Whitmer attends departure ceremony for...
New bill introduced to remove toxic chemical from dry cleaning solvent
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Rep. Julie M. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, introduced a bill that would phase out the usage of a toxic chemical in dry cleaning solvent. Perchloroethylene, also known as PERC or TCE, is a potentially cancer-causing toxic solvent that has been released into the air, groundwater and soil at the locations of most dry cleaners, past and present, according to Rogers.
US-127 at Trowbridge reopens following collision
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A snowy Tuesday morning has caused crashes across Mid-Michigan. US-127 at the Trowbridge Road exit (exit 9) in Ingham County. The area was closed at about 10 a.m. News 10 crews reported tow trucks and East Lansing police were on the scene. The area was cleared...
Impacts of inflation affects holiday shopping, to-do lists
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Inflation continues to impact each of us, and even more so with the holiday season quickly approaching. Many feel it's been one hit after the other: COVID-19 leading to supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine causing a steady rise in gas prices and the bird flu impacting your family's ability to put a turkey on the dinner table this Thanksgiving.
Kent County Democratic Headquarters vandalized with antisemitic graffiti
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Democratic Party returned to headquarters Monday morning to antisemitic graffiti vandalizing the building. The party members notified the police after the discovery on the Fuller Avenue building in Grand Rapids, according to Chair Bill Saxton. Protest in Kalamazoo: Church alleges property graffitied...
Seven-year-old soda maker from Kalamazoo makes semifinals in national beverage contest
KALAMAZOO, MI — “We start with fresh spring water, add real fruit, carbonate it and then we add a little bit of citric acid and we can it,” explains Good Soda CEO Beau Blackmon, age 7. It’s as simple as that, says the Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School first-grader,...
GoFundMe page established by family of Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of 21-year-old Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses. Salter was shot on Friday, November 11, at Campus Pointe plaza, near Western Michigan University, and later died from his injuries at the hospital.
Battle Creek firefighters save dog from burning home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A home on Van Buren Street caught fire Sunday, forcing firefighters to enter the home and save anyone - and any animal - inside. Kalamazoo County: Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus. Firefighters rescued a dog from the fire, but no one...
Naughty or nice? Mother Nature plans to 'let it snow' a lot of the time this week
KALAMAZOO, Mich — As colder than normal air settles into West Michigan, tidings of Christmas begin popping up in the forecast. What's the weather? Check News Channel 3's weather page for the updated forecast. In fact, Mother Nature plans to 'let it snow' off and on, all the way...
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
No cause of death yet for homeless man found in river
Grand Rapids police have released the name of a homeless man whose body was found in the Grand River Friday.
Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The accused shooter that killed a 21-year-old man near Western Michigan University's campus has been taken into custody. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety worked with the Lansing Police Department to identify the suspect as a Lansing resident. Shooting: Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan...
Michigan’s largest model train show is a ‘holiday’ for train lovers
All aboard train fanatics!
Children's 'Nature Playscape' near Bronson Park to receive new additions
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A greenscape in downtown Kalamazoo is adding some more neat features for kids. The exciting and successful Children's Nature Playscape just north of Bronson Park is expected to add a nature-inspired theme to the new space, according to park planning committee. A new look: Kalamazoo celebrates...
