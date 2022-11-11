West Virginia man indicted in Kanawha City murder case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has been indicted for murder by a Kanawha County grand jury.

According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Vestal Harper, 76, of Charleston was indicted Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 on charges of “First Degree Murder,” “Use or Presentment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony” and “Burglary.”

Harper is accused of fatally shooting 72-year-old Nancy Belcher. The shooting happened around 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road in the Kanawha City area.

Witnesses told 13 News at the time that many people were out and about on typical evening walks or cutting grass when the shooting took place, and some neighbors said they heard the gunshots.

When officers first arrived on scene, they found the suspect, identified as Harper, leaving in a vehicle. He was quickly stopped and detained by officers.

The case was turned over to a grand jury on Thursday, Sept. 15.

According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, Harper’s next scheduled court hearing will take place Thursday, Dec. 1 at 9 a.m.

