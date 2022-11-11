ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia man indicted in Kanawha City murder case

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BT8Oa_0j7QWI0G00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has been indicted for murder by a Kanawha County grand jury.

According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Vestal Harper, 76, of Charleston was indicted Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 on charges of “First Degree Murder,” “Use or Presentment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony” and “Burglary.”

Man facing murder charge after woman fatally shot in Kanawha City

Harper is accused of fatally shooting 72-year-old Nancy Belcher. The shooting happened around 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road in the Kanawha City area.

Witnesses told 13 News at the time that many people were out and about on typical evening walks or cutting grass when the shooting took place, and some neighbors said they heard the gunshots.

Community remembers woman shot and killed in Kanawha City

When officers first arrived on scene, they found the suspect, identified as Harper, leaving in a vehicle. He was quickly stopped and detained by officers.

The case was turned over to a grand jury on Thursday, Sept. 15.

According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, Harper’s next scheduled court hearing will take place Thursday, Dec. 1 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for firing shots at city of Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex. A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WETM 18 News

Quantez Burks family says they want justice

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The family of a Beckley man who died on March 1, 2022, at Southern Regional Jail said they will continue to push state and federal officials for answers. Quantez “Quan” Burks, 37, was arrested by officers from Beckley Police Department on February 28, 2022, on charges of wanton endangerment and obstructing an […]
BECKLEY, WV
meigsindypress.com

Hall and Nelson Sentenced for Murder

POMEROY, Ohio – Two men will be spending the rest of their lives in prison for the murder of Kane Roush. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces on November 14, 2022, Jaquan Hall, 22, of Charleston, West Virginia, Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, West Virginia and Richard Walker, 21, of Charleston, West Virginia were each sentenced for their roles in the murder of Kane Roush, 25, of Pomeroy, Ohio on April 4, 2021.
POMEROY, OH
WVNS

Raleigh County DUI checkpoint scheduled by WVSP

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police announced today, November 15, 2022, a DUI checkpoint has been scheduled for later in the week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 along U.S. Rt. 19 south of the intersection with WV Rt. 41 in Beckley. The checkpoint will operate from 6 p.m. […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Woman with connection to Fayette County reported missing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to the Beckley Police Department, a woman who was staying at a local homeless shelter was reported missing. The Beckley Police Department posted to their Facebook page saying Lisa Rae Meier, 57, was last seen at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital on October 24, 2022. Meier was reportedly staying at the Pine Haven homeless shelter and has not been seen or heard from in the last three weeks.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 sentenced for murder in Meigs County, Ohio

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Two men accused of murder in the death of a Meigs County man will spend the rest of their lives behind bars. The sentences for Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson were handed down in Meigs County Court this afternoon. Hall charged in connection to the Easter, April 4, 2021, shooting death […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities arrest man after chase in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police Department (HPD) arrested one person after a police chase in the 900 block of 24th street, according to Cabell County 911. The arrested subject was a male, dispatchers say. Officials also say the incident was radioed in around 3:16 p.m., and police were able to capture the subject within […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Indictments in Kanawha County murder cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy