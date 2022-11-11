RALEIGH, N.C. – Joseph Griffin Jr.’s touchdown with 14 seconds remaining Boston College, 21-20, #16 N.C. State on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Emmett Morehead and Griffin connected on the two-yard scoring play after an N.C. State pass interference call on 4th down gave the Eagles a 1st-and-goal deep in the scoring area. The Eagles began that final scoring drive with 2:47 left on their own 31-yard line and used 12 plays to drive 69 yards for the go-ahead score.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO