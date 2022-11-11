Digital Exclusive: City of Ocala starts to release transcripts on fire fee litigation

Read full article on original website
Florida Man Arrested For Pulling Woman With A Walker To The Ground Over Lunch Line Dispute
A 66-year-old Florida man has been arrested after becoming upset over the lunch line at an assisted living facility and attacking a woman. Deputies in Marion County responded to Harbor House of Ocala on SW Highway 484 in reference to a battery. According to investigators,
Villages Daily Sun
Jury of Marion County residents sworn in for Miller perjury trial
A jury of four men and two women from Marion County are now seated to decide the felony perjury case against suspended Sumter County commissioner Oren Miller. The jury, along with two alternates, was sworn in Monday morning by Judge Anthony Tatti. The trial is now scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Marion County Judicial Center. The judge expects the trial to conclude in a single day, with a possible verdict returned by the end of the day.
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala seeks $190,000 contract with local company for concert-related services
The City of Ocala is seeking approval of a two-year, $190,000 contract with a local video and film production company to produce and manage concerts throughout the year. The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is responsible for providing events, concerts, and other performing arts services featuring national, regional, and local artists. According to the city, staff members lack the expertise and equipment to provide concert production and sound services in-house.
WCJB
Two men from Ocala facing gun and drug-related charges
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police released new details about an arrest involving a stolen gun. Jaishun Turner, 22, and Ulnaiji Hall, 23, are out on bail, both facing gun and drug-related charges. Police pulled over a vehicle last Thursday for a window tint violation. Officers say they found marijuana...
fox35orlando.com
1 Florida property owner holding up massive dune restoration project, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Last week, parts of State Road A1A in Flagler County were washed into the ocean. For years, the county has been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to rebuild the dunes on a two-and-a-half-mile stretch of beach in that area. The county says more sand and a bigger beach will provide more protection.
drifttravel.com
A Florida Getaway Where Equestrian Chic is the Norm
The Equestrian Hotel Ocala, Florida is a quiet escape in the middle of “Horse Country” with noteworthy restaurants, weekly entertainment, and a luxurious spa- not to mention a gape-worthy moment at every turn. While obviously luxurious, there are subtle reminders (like the 15 foot tall giraffe and daily...
WCJB
West Port High School principal named principal of the year in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Marion County public school employees are being recognized. Marion County Public School officials announced West Port High School principal Ginger Cruze is the 2023 principal of the year. The school district also named Harbour View Elementary’s Jennifer Pollard as the assistant principal of the year....
villages-news.com
Fleeing driver nabbed at Wawa after leading police on chase at 100 mph
A fleeing driver was nabbed at a Wawa gas station and convenience store after leading police on a chase at 100 miles per hour. Christopher R. Henderson, 35, of Dunnellon, was at the wheel of a 2020 GMC pickup at 3:50 a.m. Saturday when he was caught on radar traveling at 80 mph in a 45 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Henderson’s vehicle accelerated to 100 mph when he ran a red light on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Wales Plaza on the Historic Side of The Villages. He eventually pulled over at the Wawa at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466.
Florida Governor DeSantis Announces Hurricane Nicole Roadway Repairs Completed In Record Time
Hurricane Nicole hit the east coast of Florida on Thursday morning, destroying portions of A1A and multiple structures. On Saturday, just three days later, the roadways are repaired. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reopening of all sections of State Road (S.R.) A1A with the Florida Department
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville Butler Plaza Publix cashier robbed at gunpoint
Gainesville’s Butler Plaza Publix was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night — and the culprit told investigators the money was to pay his rent. Hunter Burton, a 23-year-old Gainesville resident, is being charged with robbery with a firearm and grand theft, according to court records. Burton was arrested Sunday at 10:57 p.m. and booked into the Alachua County Jail Monday at 2:46 a.m. He’s being held on a $75,000 bail.
villages-news.com
Wildwood commissioners give final approval to high-density residential development
Wildwood commissioners gave final approval Monday to a 639-unit high-density residential development on about 47 acres near the southwest corner of county roads 466 and 209 in Oxford. Developed by Acorn Investments LLC, Commander’s Pointe also will include five acres of commercial and is expected to add 179 students to...
leesburg-news.com
Frozen turkeys will be available to those in need Thursday at LSSC
Lake and Sumter County residents in need of food before Thanksgiving are invited to the third annual ThanksGiveAway food distribution event on Thursday at Lake Sumter State College’s Leesburg campus. The drive-thru event is hosted by the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, which is partnering with Lake...
ocala-news.com
Light Up Ocala returns this Saturday, road closures announced
The City of Ocala is preparing to kick off the holidays this weekend with its popular Light Up Ocala event, a longstanding community tradition that attracts thousands of visitors to downtown Ocala. The 38th installment of the festive event will take place on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to...
WCJB
Chiefland PD asks residents not to pay bills after being ‘misled’
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A police department in Levy County is asking residents not to pay bills with the department’s information on them after another organization ‘misled’ the department. According to a post on Facebook, the Chiefland Police Department attempted to team up with what they believed...
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Moon Over Stone Creek In Ocala
Check out this beautiful shot of the moon high above Stone Creek in Ocala. Thanks to Lisa Sacco for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
fox13news.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
villages-news.com
‘Crazy White Boy’ tracked down after stealing car and crashing it in woods
A man with the phrase “Crazy White Boy” tattooed on his forehead was tracked down after stealing a car and crashing it in the woods. Kendall Wayne Wilbanks, 32, of Wildwood went to a childhood friend on Nov. 5 and persuaded her to lend him her fiance’s black Nissan Kicks valued at $32,000, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Wilbanks told her he needed to “go pick up his belongings from his girlfriend’s house.” He did not return the vehicle and the woman contacted law enforcement.
Light Up Ocala 101
If you have ever attended a Light Up Ocala event, you know that a slew of others will be there with you, eager to check out all the activities while everyone waits for the flip of the switch that will illuminate thousands of sparkling lights. You also know that some...
villages-news.com
Wildwood man jailed after biting arm of sheriff’s deputy
A Wildwood man was jailed after biting the arm of a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Nathan Tyler Marcy, 21, had been making suicidal threats Thursday night when law enforcement was summoned to the 6800 block of County Road 148 in Wildwood. Deputies attempted to take Marcy into custody, however...
WCJB
Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials say a piece of equipment failed causing the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
