Bill Carlson is a business executive, arts advocate and founder of the weekly community forum Cafe Con Tampa. He’s also entering the final months of his first term as a Tampa City Council member, representing South Tampa and Harbour Island. Bill is president of Tucker Hall, a communications consulting firm in Ybor City. He was elected to the City Council in 2019, where he has been a strong voice for neighborhoods and a frequent critic of Mayor Jane Castor’s policies on policing, water and community redevelopment. He joined WaveMakers for a wide-ranging discussion.

TAMPA, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO