Sylvester Stallone Says ‘Creed III’ Is ‘Quite Different’ Than What He Would Have Done
Creed III may be a masterpiece. It might be a flop. Either way, it will mark a turning point in the franchise: The first movie from the Rocky/Creed series without an appearance from Sylvester Stallone, the man who created Rocky Balboa, wrote or co-wrote almost every previous film, and played the character for more than 40 years. Rocky may be referenced in the film — his name is mentioned in its trailer — but Stallone himself is not in it.
Disney+ Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2022
Well, Halloween’s been over for a few days now. Which means ’tis the season to stream holiday movies and shows. Every streaming service under the sun wants your subscription dollars, and they’re offering a bunch of merry new shows and movies to try and get them. Disney+,...
Marvel Finds Star For ‘Wonder Man’ TV Series
A hero (and villain!) from DC is crossing over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It looks like the reported (but not officially announced) Marvel TV series based on the long-running Avenger character Wonder Man has found its lead actor. Variety reports that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been chosen to play Simon Williams, the man who becomes the Marvel hero known as Wonder Man.
Daniel Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk Joins ‘Across the Spider-Verse’
The Spider-Verse is getting even bigger. While the upcoming Into the Spider-Verse sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will feature many of the characters from the original animated hit like Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld’s Spider-Gwen, there will be new characters as well, including Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 (who had a very brief cameo at the end of Into the Spider-Verse’s closing credits) and Jason Schwartzman as the super-villain the Spot.
Henry Selick Says It’s ‘Unfair’ That People Assume Tim Burton Directed ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’
The posters for the movie all read Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. But officially, technically, and any way you slice it, Tim Burton did not direct the film. The director of Nightmare Before Christmas is Henry Selick, the stop-motion animator who also made James and the Giant Peach and Coraline. Burton created the story and designed the characters, but he didn’t direct the actual film.
Kevin Feige Reveals What Connects Everything in MCU Phase 4
Marvel’s Phase 4 can feel a little disjointed depending on your perspective. That’s why it's helpful that Kevin Feige explained how it all works out. People have a few gripes about Phase 4 and the state of the MCU in general right now, but hopefully, those are on their way to being fixed.
Warner Bros. Wants to Make More ‘Harry Potter’ Movies
You do not need me to tell you that the word that drives all of Hollywood movies these days isn’t even a word. It’s two letters: IP. No franchise is ever truly dead so long as there is more money to be made from it. For example, the...
Kang’s Surprising Connection to the MCU’s Magic Weapons
The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer gave us our first good look at Kang, and his kingdom in the Quantum Realm. And one particular aspect of his home caught our eye: The enormous rings that circle around the central pyramid. Any Marvel fan knows: These rings look very familiar. They’re basically bigger versions of the Ten Rings, the magical weapons wielded by Shang-Chi in his movie. And they don’t look that much different from the bangle worn by Ms. Marvel on her show either.
Marvel May Have Accidentally Revealed Emilia Clarke‘s ‘Secret Invasion’ Role
Marvel's always extremely careful to keep new developments under wraps. That’s why it's so strange that they may have leaked the identity of Emilia Clarke’s character. Fans have known that she’d be appearing in Secret Invasion for a while, but nobody knew who she was playing. The show is coming to Disney+ next year, and it has huge implications for the MCU going forward.
Netflix Renews ‘The Sandman‘ For Season 2
The Sandman premiered on Netflix way back in early August, and spent most of that month at or near the top of Netflix’s most-watched shows list. (In its first week on the air, Netlfix users watched 69.4 million hours of the series. In its second week, they watched 127.5 million more.) But for whatever reason — maybe the budget, maybe the fact that unlike most Netflix originals, the material is owned by another massive media company, that being Warner Bros. Discovery, whose DC Comics is the literary home to the Sandman character (and whose HBO Max is home to almost every other DC TV series) — they were very slow to order a second season of the show.
Star Wars Unveils First Look, Cast, and Synopsis of New Series ‘The Acolyte’
After Andor concludes in a couple weeks, Star Wars fans have a whole new batch of TV shows to look forward to on Disney+ in 2023 and 2024. There’s a new season of The Mandalorian in the works, as well as a spinoff for Ahsoka Tano, who made her live-action Star Wars debut in the previous season of The Mandalorian. There’s also a very different and very intriguing series called The Acolyte that just went into production in the United Kingdom after years of development.
HBO Announces ‘The Last Of Us’ Premiere Date
Naughty Dog really are the kings of cinematic games. Their Uncharted series was obviously inspired by films like Indiana Jones and Romancing the Stone, and then got a movie of its own earlier this year starring Tom Holland. Next, their epic zombie saga, The Last of Us, will be turned into a sprawling TV series on HBO. After months of anticipation, the show now has its official premiere date. The Last of Us (the TV show) will premiere on HBO on Sunday, January 15 at 9PM ET/PT.
Sylvester Stallone Says Studio Wanted to Make Another ‘Rocky’
Creed II ended with a scene that I found very perplexing. After the title character won the climactic fight, he called over his trainer Rocky Balboa to celebrate. Rocky gave him a fist bump, but didn’t get in the ring. “It’s your time,” Balboa told Creed.
MCU Phase Four Is a Giant Story Made Of 15 Shows And Movies About One Single Idea
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the final film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following six other movies and eight television shows on Disney+, plus a couple holiday specials. At Wakanda Forever’s premiere in Hollywood, Marvel’s Kevin Feige summed up Phase Four thusly: “The reason [Wakanda Forever] anchors Phase Four ... is because the phases are all about introductions. And Phase Four — think of all of the characters we’ve met here. And now, finally, in the finale here of Phase Four, looking at it by phases, we meet an entire new kingdom and an entire character who is the very foundation of what we do at Marvel.”
Daniel Radcliffe Responds to Rumor He’s Playing Wolverine
It’s been five years now since the last Hugh Jackman performance as Wolverine in Logan — and thus five years of speculation about who may replace him as the character. And that speculation has only gotten louder since Disney bought 20th Century Fox, bringing the X-Men characters back under their Marvel banner, and setting the stage for a full-fledged movie reboot of the property.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: The King Is Dead, But the Story Continues
The worst thing you can do before you watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is revisit the original movie. That’s unusual for Marvel. Typically, their films are enhanced by context; the company is so careful with its continuity that their sequels reward knowledgable and attentive viewers. And certainly audiences who are familiar with Black Panther will recognize Wakanda Forever’s many references to it, both big and small. But familiarity with the first film will also remind you just how effective it was, and how this follow-up, despite its noble aims and a few memorable concepts and performances, falls short of its predecessor.
The Whale Trailer: Brendan Fraser Is Back
Yes, that is an almost unrecognizable Brendan Fraser above in that image from The Whale, the first Darren Aronofsky movie since 2017’s mother! The film got strong reviews out of film festivals last summer and fall (it’s currently at a 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), particularly for Fraser’s performance as an overwheight English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter.
Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane to Return In ‘John Wick’ Spinoff
It's difficult to imagine any film in the John Wick universe not featuring Keanu Reeves in a major role. Luckily, we don’t have to. He'll be back for the upcoming spinoff film, Ballerina. Ian McShane, who plays Winston in the series will also be appear in the spinoff. That being said, we don't really know exactly where in the continuity this film takes place, so things could get complicated.
Tenoch Huerta Mejía Wants His Own ‘Namor’ Movie
Long before there was a Marvel Cinematic Universe, there were attempts to make movies based on Namor, the Sub-Mariner, who is one of Marvel’s oldest and most complex superheroes. A Namor film was under consideration as early as the late ’90s; filmmakers like Philip Kaufman and Chris Columbus were involved at various points during its long stay in development hell.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Was Inspired by ‘T2’ Says Ryan Coogler
Inspiration comes from all places, even the unlikely ones. Still, it’s a little strange to hear that Terminator 2: Judgment Day was an inspiration for Wakanda Forever. Writer/director Ryan Coogler takes a unique but ingenious approach to villains. Rather than drafting an evil cardboard cutout, he creates a reasonable character with unreasonable methods. Looking back on Black Panther, it becomes obvious how this works out. Killmonger wasn't wrong per se, it’s just that his modus operandi put him at odds with T’Challa.
