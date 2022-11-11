ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

2023 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg tickets now on sale

By Daisy Ruth
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three-day tickets to the 2023 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg are now on sale to the public.

The 19th annual event is scheduled for March 3-5 in downtown St. Petersburg.

Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival

Tickets are available online or by calling 727-898-4639, with prices starting at $125 for reserved three-day grandstand seats and $65 for three-day general admission. Junior pricing is available for fans ages 12 and under.

Single-day tickets will be released for sale in early 2023.

The weekend’s schedule is highlighted by the NTT Indycar Series’ season-opening race. The complete racing schedule be released in early 2023.

