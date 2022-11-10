Read full article on original website
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' star and Jennifer Aniston's 'sweet papa,' dies at 89
John Aniston, best known for playing Victor Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives," died Friday, his famous daughter Jennifer Aniston shared on Instagram Monday. He was 89. "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," Aniston wrote. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain."
Yes, "Tampongate" Really Happened — Here's How "The Crown" Re-Created That Charles And Camilla Phone Call
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety, "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."
Budd Friedman, founder of Improv Comedy Club, dies at 90: 'He changed the world of comedy'
Budd Friedman, a Broadway producer and founder of the iconic Improv Comedy Club franchise, has died. He was 90. Friedman died Saturday, Cesar Blancarte of Levity Live confirmed to USA TODAY Monday. News of Friedman's death was first shared in an Instagram tribute by The Hollywood Improv, the Improv Comedy Club’s Los Angeles venue, on Saturday. A cause of death was not given.
Letitia Wright Makes Fiery Statement in Red Corset Dress & Prada Pumps at Her Birthday Party
Letitia Wright hosted her 29th birthday celebration at Flannels Oxford Street store in London on Nov. 12. Stars like Lena Waithe, Daniel Kaluuya, and other members of the “Black Panther” cast were in attendance. The “Ready Player One” actress wore a bright red Versace minidress for the occasion. The long-sleeved dress had a V-shaped corset belt that accentuated her waist. The ensemble was first seen on Bella Hadid during the designer’s fall 2022 show. Wright accessorized with Panconesi gold rings and a pair of diamond mini-hoops. She sported her short haircut keeping the attention on her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey...
Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Harry Styles, more win big at 2022 MTV EMAs
Düsseldorf, Germany — Taylor Swift won big at Sunday's MTV EMAs. Swift, who led the nominations along with Harry Styles with seven a piece, walked away with four wins for best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video. Currently topping the charts with "Anti-Hero" from her...
Researchers played Lady Gaga for rats. They bopped their heads like humans.
There’s a chance a nearby rat might be bopping along with you, a new study suggests. Rats can recognize and move to the rhythm of a beat, according to a University of Tokyo study published in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances. Only humans had been thought to innately possess the ability, according to the university's news release.
Christmas movies for kids: A guide to 100+ family films to stream this holiday season
The holiday season is the perfect time to cozy up by the fire and Christmas tree and have a movie marathon. But as the days to Christmas tick away, there may not be enough time to find every Christmas movie to stream. Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here is...
Nick Cannon Posted A Hilarious Meme About Allllllll Of Those Kids He's Been Having
*Laughs nervously* It's funny because it's true.
