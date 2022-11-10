Letitia Wright hosted her 29th birthday celebration at Flannels Oxford Street store in London on Nov. 12. Stars like Lena Waithe, Daniel Kaluuya, and other members of the “Black Panther” cast were in attendance. The “Ready Player One” actress wore a bright red Versace minidress for the occasion. The long-sleeved dress had a V-shaped corset belt that accentuated her waist. The ensemble was first seen on Bella Hadid during the designer’s fall 2022 show. Wright accessorized with Panconesi gold rings and a pair of diamond mini-hoops. She sported her short haircut keeping the attention on her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey...

9 MINUTES AGO