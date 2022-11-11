Read full article on original website
Floyd Mayweather and the loss that killed a 93-0 Pay-Per-View
Floyd Mayweather lost out on a 93-0 undefeated Pay Per View when a prospective opponent lost for the first time. Mayweather got linked to fighting Paul Spadafora almost his entire career as the pair turned professional within a year of each other at the same weight. The pair enjoyed infamous...
Exhibition days limited as Floyd Mayweather gets YouTuber shiner
Floyd Mayweather may not be able to participate in many more exhibitions after getting a shiner from a YouTuber in Dubai. Despite toying with Deji and stopping him in six at the Coca-Cola Arena, Mayweather left the ring with a massive abrasion under his eye. Turning 46 in February, it’s...
Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. loses another Las Vegas date
The admission that Canelo will fight in May means Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. loses another potential date for next year in Las Vegas. As WBN reported, March 18 got chalked off last week for the WBC heavyweight title final eliminator. Both dates had been possibilities for the contest after Premier Boxing Champions secured the first slot and Canelo was likely out injured.
Without Mayweather or big name, Gervonta Davis PPV’s will fail
Boxing champion Gervonta Davis is at a crossroads in his career as a fight with Ryan Garcia on Pay Per View hangs in the balance. With his future uncertain regarding promoter, manager, network, or opponent, Davis is staring into an absolute abyss at the moment. The PPV sales ship has...
Jake Paul faces more protection allegations, pay threats if he’s hurt
Jake Paul faces more accusations of asking opponents he shares the ring with to take it easy on him, or he won’t cut them a check. The YouTuber, who is 6-0 in the ring despite never facing an actual professional boxer, has been accused by previous foes of laying down ground rules for bouts or sparring sessions.
Who follows Deontay Wilder as next US world heavyweight champ?
World Boxing News looks at who could take over from Deontay Wilder as the best United States heavyweight out there. Wilder became the first American world heavyweight champion for a decade when the Tuscaloosa puncher bludgeoned his way to the WBC title in 2015. Deontay Wilder. ‘The Bronze Bomber,’ making...
Fans ask ‘where’s the Fury vs Chisora undercard’ for non sell-out
December 3 remains on course to have a lot of tickets left in under three weeks, as fans wonder when the Fury vs Chisora undercard announcement will come. Currently, only three bouts are penciled in, without opponents for another four who are due to appear on the bill. Fury vs...
Eddie Hearn warned he cannot stop Fury vs Usyk undisputed fight
Eddie Hearn’s attempts to put a spanner in the works of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk being undisputed will get thwarted. That was a promise outlined by Usyk’s manager Alexander Krassyuk who expects the fight to go ahead will all title belts on the line. As the Fury...
Ionut Baluta fires warning to Liam Davies
Ionut Baluta has issued a warning to Liam Davies stating his intention to knockout the unbeaten Telford favourite in front of his home fans. The pair will collide with the WBC International and vacant European super bantamweight championships on the line at the Telford International Centre on November 19, live on BT Sport.
Tommy Fury faces tougher ‘WBC champion’ after weigh-in farce
Tommy Fury faces a sterner test on Sunday after a weigh-in contract farce saw a clash with also-ran Paul Bamba fall apart. An unprofessional situation arose where one boxer knew the stipulated weight limit, and the other didn’t. It meant Fury came in seven pounds over. It seems everyone...
Christian Mbilli vs Vaughn Alexander on Dec 17 in Nantes
It’s now official: WBC Continental Americas and WBA International super middleweight champion, currently ranked #2 in the world by the WBC, Christian Mbilli (22-0, 20 KOs) will face American Vaughn Alexander (17-6-1, 10 KOs) on December 17 in the main event of the gala presented by the H Arena production team at Hall XXL at the Parc des Expositions de la Beaujoire in Nantes.
Holy Ears, Badman! – ‘I ate your ear I should know!’ – Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield reunited for a hilarious commercial to promote their joint venture under the Holy Ears moniker. Entering the edibles market after launching his brand of cannabis, Tyson came up with the genius idea of adding Holyfield’s ears to the line. Holyfield famously had a part...
Can Black Prime PPV save Adrien Broner from himself?
Boxing star Adrien Broner has called off fights, suffered mental illness, and been in trouble with the law, all in the past few months. In a shock move just weeks after his last date fell apart due to his struggles, Broner signed a deal with Black Prime PPV. The move...
Chris Billam Smith tops Bournemouth on Dec 17
Get ready for an early Christmas gift as cruiserweight hero Chris Billam-Smith comes back to town to headline a cracking BOXXER card at the Bournemouth International Arena on Saturday, December 17th – live and exclusive in the UK & Ireland on Sky Sports. ‘The Gentleman’ celebrated a unanimous points...
Fernando Vargas Jr. to open Zepeda vs Prograis PPV telecast
Can’t Miss, Undefeated Junior Middleweight Prospect and ‘Son of a Legend’ Fernando ‘El Feroz’ Vargas Jr., (6-0, 6 KOs), of Las Vegas, NV will open the ‘Battle of the Best’ Pay-Per-View against Alejandro ‘Thunder’ Martinez, (3-2-1, 2 KOs), of Montebello, CA set for Saturday, November 26 from ‘The War Grounds’, Dignity Health Sports Park, just outside of Los Angeles.
BBBofC urged to welfare check Tyson Fury after mental admission
The British Boxing Board of Control faced calls to act as Tyson Fury stated his mental illness was back to 2016 levels this year. In a heavy interview with BT Sport ahead of his return to action in less than three weeks, Fury admitted he is fighting for all the wrong reasons.
Manny Pacquiao to embark on UK Tour in 2023
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is heading to the United Kingdom in 2023 to wow British fans with an evening they will never forget. Similar to what stars such as Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Swarzenegger, and Mel Gibson have done before, Pacquiao will participate in an ‘Experience With’ night over three dates.
Montana Love disqualified for ‘Royal Rumble’ over-the-top WWE move
Eddie Hearn fumed as Montana Love got disqualified for a ‘Royal Rumble’ style WWE over the top rope move on Sauturday night. Controversy reigned in Cleveland as Love was thrown out after Steve Spark was dumped over the ropes in a clinch in the sixth round – Spark picking up the WBA Intercontinental Super-Lightweight title in the process.
JC Martinez to fight Samuel Carmona in Arizona on Dec 3
Julio Cesar Martinez will defend his WBC World Flyweight title against Samuel Carmona at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on December 3, live worldwide on DAZN – the co-main event bout as Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez meet in a trilogy clash for the WBC and Ring Magazine Super-Flyweight titles.
