Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
WCNC
David Parkins is the Hyundai Hometown Hero Winner!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Hyundai. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Our latest Hyundai Hometown Hero presentation took place at Richard’s Coffee Shop, where we were proud to be a part of honoring Veteran David Parkins with a brand new 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe.
Charlotte organization helping families get a thanksgiving meal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a sagging economy and inflation impacting rent, utilities, and gas, many people having trouble just staying afloat. The reality is that food insecurity in Mecklenburg County continues to be a real issue. With Thanksgiving about two weeks away, there are families in need. For the...
Ella Scarborough honored by commissioners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An emotional evening at the Mecklenburg County commissioners meeting on Tuesday. The commissioners voted to honor the late commissioner Ella Scarborough with the Order of the Hornet. The county says it's the highest honor the board can hand out. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
WCNC
Get your floors ready for the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: 50 Floor. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. 50 Floor is an in-home shopping experience. They offer a wide selection of flooring options to choose from, as well as convenient, customer-friendly services. They make the process so easy and they will make sure they remove the big items of furniture out the way. You take care of your personal items. Get ready for an amazing transformation in just one day. Whether its carpet, hardwood, laminate 50 floor has it all and makes the process easy. The transformation is beautiful and will add equity to your home. 50 Floor has there special offer of free installation. That’s a huge savings. Don't forget to ask about 0% financing and to mention Charlotte Today for an additional $100 off your order. You can visit their website 50Floor.com or call 877- 50-Floor or just scan the Qrcode that appears on your screen.
WCNC
Getting kids to eat veggies at Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It can be hard to get kids to eat their vegetables, especially at Thanksgiving when there are so many goodies on the table! Dana Mazur from Lightbridge Academy joined Charlotte Today with some tips. 1. Get your child involved with cooking leading up to your Thanksgiving...
Woman found dead in Gastonia house fire
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a house fire that left a woman dead Monday night. Police said the fire happened on Linwood Road just before 9:00 p.m. Officials said they found a 70-year-old woman dead inside the home. The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office has ruled...
Eastland open-air flea market to reopen Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eastland's open-air market is expected to reopen this weekend. The market is set to open Saturday morning on Galleria Boulevard. This comes after the city closed its previous location. The city initially said a new location wasn't possible. A temporary location was found for the market...
Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
Low tire pressure? How the cold weather affects your tires
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why does your tire pressure light come on as soon as temperatures take a dip?. AAA says the cold causes the air inside your tires to get denser, which means it takes up less space inside the tire. The condition is temporary though-since driving around will heat up the tire and the air will expand again.
WCNC
Thai Green Curry Turkey recipe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving is next week and depending on how you shop, you're very likely to have a good amount of leftover turkey. Here with a great recipe where you can use up those leftovers is Chef Andria Gaskins. There's no better way to enjoy Thanksgiving extras than with this delicious leftover turkey recipe.
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
WCNC
Holiday airfare up more than 40% from last year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you still haven't booked a flight for your holiday travel, get ready to pay a lot more than you did for tickets. The best time to book holiday travel was in September. So what does that mean if you haven't booked your trip? Simply put, you're going to pay quite a bit more.
Fourth Ward Holiday Sip & Stroll In Charlotte
WBTV
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - In the tiny Rowan County town of Rockwell, you can now order a cocktail thanks to a voter referendum and one Mexican restaurant’s determination to serve margaritas. “Big changes are coming,” says Pedro Saldana, the manager of Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in...
Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners hears from community on opioid settlement
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday night, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners heard from the community on how they should allocate millions of dollars from the national opioid settlement. The state requires local governments to spend the money they’re receiving on opioid remediation activities like evidence-based addiction treatment and...
'It wouldn't be feasible' | NCDOT resurfacing project delayed by wet and cold weather
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation maintains over 80,000 miles of road in the state. That includes making sure the road markings and reflectors are in good condition for drivers to see. NCDOT has a project planned to re-stripe areas of I-485. The Charlotte Regional Transportation...
WCNC
How to get your car fixed after a car accident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. After a car accident, you may be wondering how to get your car fixed. Attorney, Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law says the first option is to file a claim with your car insurance company if the person who hit you is not taking responsibility for it. They will typically recommend a body shop for you to go to.
WCNC
Newell Brands to open 1.5 million square feet warehouse and product distribution center in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Economic Development Commission announced Monday that Newell Brands has signed a lease at Gateway 85 Business Park in Gaston County. Newell will occupy 1.5 million square feet for warehouse and product distribution for several of the company’s businesses including brands like Rubbermaid, Mr. Coffee, Oster, Calphalon and Sunbeam. According to a news release, the company and NorthPoint Development are making a total investment of $135 million.
iredellfreenews.com
Lucky Cats seeking community support for TNR program
The Lucky Cat Program needs the community’s help. The lingering effect of COVID-19 has driven needs for community cats higher than ever before. The lack of low-cost veterinarians due to limited staffing and rising costs has resulted in many new kittens and cats in need of emergency medical help as well as general TNR (trap, neuter, return) services. Requests from the community to help have also risen, and Lucky Cats’ volunteer efforts to help those in need have risen too.
