ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

David Parkins is the Hyundai Hometown Hero Winner!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Hyundai. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Our latest Hyundai Hometown Hero presentation took place at Richard’s Coffee Shop, where we were proud to be a part of honoring Veteran David Parkins with a brand new 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte organization helping families get a thanksgiving meal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a sagging economy and inflation impacting rent, utilities, and gas, many people having trouble just staying afloat. The reality is that food insecurity in Mecklenburg County continues to be a real issue. With Thanksgiving about two weeks away, there are families in need. For the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Ella Scarborough honored by commissioners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An emotional evening at the Mecklenburg County commissioners meeting on Tuesday. The commissioners voted to honor the late commissioner Ella Scarborough with the Order of the Hornet. The county says it's the highest honor the board can hand out. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Get your floors ready for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: 50 Floor. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. 50 Floor is an in-home shopping experience. They offer a wide selection of flooring options to choose from, as well as convenient, customer-friendly services. They make the process so easy and they will make sure they remove the big items of furniture out the way. You take care of your personal items. Get ready for an amazing transformation in just one day. Whether its carpet, hardwood, laminate 50 floor has it all and makes the process easy. The transformation is beautiful and will add equity to your home. 50 Floor has there special offer of free installation. That’s a huge savings. Don't forget to ask about 0% financing and to mention Charlotte Today for an additional $100 off your order. You can visit their website 50Floor.com or call 877- 50-Floor or just scan the Qrcode that appears on your screen.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Getting kids to eat veggies at Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It can be hard to get kids to eat their vegetables, especially at Thanksgiving when there are so many goodies on the table! Dana Mazur from Lightbridge Academy joined Charlotte Today with some tips. 1. Get your child involved with cooking leading up to your Thanksgiving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Woman found dead in Gastonia house fire

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a house fire that left a woman dead Monday night. Police said the fire happened on Linwood Road just before 9:00 p.m. Officials said they found a 70-year-old woman dead inside the home. The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office has ruled...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Eastland open-air flea market to reopen Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eastland's open-air market is expected to reopen this weekend. The market is set to open Saturday morning on Galleria Boulevard. This comes after the city closed its previous location. The city initially said a new location wasn't possible. A temporary location was found for the market...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Low tire pressure? How the cold weather affects your tires

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why does your tire pressure light come on as soon as temperatures take a dip?. AAA says the cold causes the air inside your tires to get denser, which means it takes up less space inside the tire. The condition is temporary though-since driving around will heat up the tire and the air will expand again.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Thai Green Curry Turkey recipe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving is next week and depending on how you shop, you're very likely to have a good amount of leftover turkey. Here with a great recipe where you can use up those leftovers is Chef Andria Gaskins. There's no better way to enjoy Thanksgiving extras than with this delicious leftover turkey recipe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Holiday airfare up more than 40% from last year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you still haven't booked a flight for your holiday travel, get ready to pay a lot more than you did for tickets. The best time to book holiday travel was in September. So what does that mean if you haven't booked your trip? Simply put, you're going to pay quite a bit more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How to get your car fixed after a car accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. After a car accident, you may be wondering how to get your car fixed. Attorney, Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law says the first option is to file a claim with your car insurance company if the person who hit you is not taking responsibility for it. They will typically recommend a body shop for you to go to.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Newell Brands to open 1.5 million square feet warehouse and product distribution center in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Economic Development Commission announced Monday that Newell Brands has signed a lease at Gateway 85 Business Park in Gaston County. Newell will occupy 1.5 million square feet for warehouse and product distribution for several of the company’s businesses including brands like Rubbermaid, Mr. Coffee, Oster, Calphalon and Sunbeam. According to a news release, the company and NorthPoint Development are making a total investment of $135 million.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Lucky Cats seeking community support for TNR program

The Lucky Cat Program needs the community’s help. The lingering effect of COVID-19 has driven needs for community cats higher than ever before. The lack of low-cost veterinarians due to limited staffing and rising costs has resulted in many new kittens and cats in need of emergency medical help as well as general TNR (trap, neuter, return) services. Requests from the community to help have also risen, and Lucky Cats’ volunteer efforts to help those in need have risen too.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy